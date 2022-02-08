Across the country, FFA chapters and supporters are planning activities during National FFA Week February 19-26.
For one chapter it’s also about bringing back a little hope after a few years of dealing with COVID-19 and its variants.
“We want to get everyone excited again. It just seems like lately with COVID we've run into a lot of students who don't care as much,” said Peyton Stoddard, chapter president of the Shelley High School chapter and president of the South Upper Snake River FFA District.
Activities during the week planned by the school’s chapter emphasize introducing other students to FFA. Chapter members will serve information along with a meal about FFA during a lunch they’ll host on Feb 22. A chapter activity is Feb. 23 and on Feb. 24 they visit with students who take classes in the ag department about all FFA has to offer.
“Both are big opportunities to recruit members,” Stoddard said. “What we think is most important is for others to see what farmers and agriculturists do, and have more appreciation for the food they eat each day.”
Later this spring, a community-wide auction and plant sale on May 5 is very well attended. Kids make items in the shop class to sell and the entire community and businesses contribute other auction items, and show up to help out and bid.
Rigby High School’s FFA chapter kicks off National FFA week with a pancake breakfast. On Feb. 22, they host the North Upper Snake River District Leadership Events competition. The annual Tractor Drive, scheduled for Feb. 24, is where kids drive tractors to school in the morning, followed by an appreciation luncheon at noon, and a Weld-off in the afternoon. Friday’s activities focus on a service project.
“We’re still working out the details but this year we selected the Giving Cupboard in Rigby as our service project,” said Jada Thurber, one of three vice presidents of the school’s FFA chapter.
Thurber said the list of supporters in the community is very long. Most schools have an alumni association and a local advisory committee. There’s also a vast network of supporters beyond local groups.
“Several of our biggest supporters are Scotty’s True Value and Carquest, Valley Wide Cooperative and Farm Bureau,” Thurber said. “They all definitely do a lot for us.”
“Breakfast burritos are served to all that drive their tractors to Scotty’s,” said Sean Anderson, who is one of four managers at the business.
“Each year, we invite the Rigby High School FFA chapter to breakfast here served by Grub Slingers,” Anderson said. “We meet at 7 a.m. They fill our parking lot until 7:30 a.m., when they head back to school.”
When the week is over, across the state the support continues from volunteers, alumni associations and businesses. One example is Scotty’s in Rigby. They award a scholarship to a deserving senior FFA member based on a written essay that is judged by volunteers from the community. The scholarship is presented during a special evening for seniors in the spring for the best essay about how FFA affects them and drives their life and career.
Then in the spring, Scotty’s gives monetary "boosts" to 4H and FFA members.
Anderson said, “We don’t discriminate between chickens, goats, sheep, pigs or steers. It’s whatever the kids’ projects happen to be.”
Each fall, the business also bids on animals at the annual Jefferson County Fair livestock auction. They either donate the animal back so it can be resold or have the animal butchered for Scotty’s employees.
“Kids don't have to buy feed or anything from us in return for "boosts," or for what we do at the auction, or the feed seminars we have that IFA and feed companies put on each spring,” Anderson said.
Manager Crystal Lees said giving to the kids and their programs is an enjoyable thing to do and also a good investment.
“Being more educated about the industry helps kids to be successful, which leads to them being more likely to stay in the industry, which means we stay in the industry too,” she said.
Lees has been with Scotty’s for 14 years and is the store’s buyer. While all the managers help in every department, Lees’ primary focus is gardening. She said interest in greenhouses has grown in the past five years. As a result, plans are being made to hold more community classes in gardening.
“Another FFA/ag program that’s done really well here is the greenhouse aspect,” she said. “The whole plant structure side of the business has exploded. We’ve seen lots of students come in with parents to buy flowers, gardening tools and chemicals.”
At the Mackay High school FFA chapter, activities during national FFA week are varied too. One is a freshman-organized breakfast on Feb 24 where food is served to the community and students, with a big helping of education too. After breakfast, elementary students are given tours of the school’s fish lab, greenhouse and ag projects to promote agriculture among the younger students, said Trent Van Leuven, agriscience teacher and FFA adviser.
MHS freshman Lexi Grover is helping organize the breakfast, which is a huge undertaking.
“We love doing it and have asked other students to help us,” she said. “The tour is super important and we do it for our community because we know how important it is to impact future generations and educate them about agriculture and FFA and everything it involves.”
Additionally, that day is Signing Day, where students sign letters of intent to colleges in the agriculture and national resources areas.
“We have numerous students going on in a related field this year, so that is great,” Van Leuven said.
For the past two years, Menan area farmer Alan Clark has been involved in the Idaho Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education committee to bring more awareness to educating kids and communities about the importance of agriculture. They help provide resources for FFA and each spring they sponsor Ag Days, which introduces agriculture to every third-grader — around 600 to 700 kids, in Jefferson County. The volunteers strive to find new ways to spread the good news about agriculture, build bridges between the farmers and ranchers and consumers. The volunteers believe education is one of the keys to the future of agriculture.
“We are always looking for ways to make Ag Days bigger and better,” Clark said.
Often the volunteers have actual experience within their own households. For the Clark family, their 14-year-old daughter wants to farm one day.
“It’s her dream to take over the family farm,” Clark said. “I’m doing everything I can do so she can do that and raise her kids on the farm, like I was. Farming and ranching is a lot of work but it’s the best lifestyle. One of the reasons we support FFA so much is we want to help kids become the best leaders and farm advocates possible by giving them the resources they need to succeed.”
In addition, another program the Idaho Farm Bureau hosts is an event where kids are presented with five ag-related topics that they discuss and debate and find solutions.
“There are so many avenues in addition to teaching kids where our food comes from,” Clark said.