A lot of preparation goes into competing during the Idaho FFA Convention.
Preston Anderson, 15, participated in a landscape career development event, which can take hours to complete.
“We were tested on blueprints for a landscape design. We had to identify dozens of plants and diseases and pests, and know the tools used in landscaping to take measurements,” he said. “Then we had to plant some plants. Overall it took four hours to finish.”
In spite of the preparation and performing at state in a certain amount of time, Preston is looking forward to competing again on a Shelley High School team.
“It’s just a fun thing to do and you learn something different every time,” he said. “I have made a lot of friends and gotten to know a lot about farming and it’s been fun to join in.”
Preston was initially encouraged by his FFA advisers and teachers to get involved and next year he’d like to compete on a livestock judging team.
“They’ve been a big help to me. They’ve gotten me doing a lot of different things in school,” he said. “I’ve gotten closer to my friends and have met new people and enjoy all the different things I get to do now because of it.”
Preston, is the son of Kim and Misty Wilde. In his spare time, he likes to bow hunt and build things out of Legos like small houses and model cars. Also, he and his classmates built two utility trailers in welding class. One was auctioned during the annual ag department/FFA auction and plant sale last spring. The trailer was large enough to haul livestock panels, he said.