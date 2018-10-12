Jayden Wilde has gained valuable experience during career development events as a member of his school’s ag mechanics team
He’s competed in Pocatello and at the state FFA convention.
“Going to the state convention was a lot of fun, we mainly went for the experience, I didn’t compete,” he said. “But we learned how things work and how to prepare for next year’s events.”
Ag mechanics includes mechanical knowledge, solving mechanical problems and building things from scratch.
“We learn about everything from robots to motors,” Wilde said.
Wilde, 15, joined the team after his ag teachers encouraged him to get involved in CDEs.
“They introduced me to this whole thing and helped me join, before that I hadn’t really thought about it,” Wilde said. “I want to be on the ag mechanics team again and I definitely want to compete.”
In the future, he’d also like to participate on a landscape team and a livestock judging team, since he was raised around livestock. His parents are Brett and Corrin Wilde.
“FFA and the ag department here are awesome, I really enjoy it because there are so many things you can do with it,” he said. “And the teachers here make it fun.”
As a hobby, he and his dad restore old cars and trucks in their spare time.
“Right now we’re working on fixing up an old 1949 Chevy,” he said.
Wilde has played on his school’s soccer team during his middle school years. And as for a career, he’s considering nuclear physics, auto mechanics or ranching.
“I haven’t really decided yet, I go back and forth between auto mechanics and ranching but being a nuclear physicist also interests me,” he said.