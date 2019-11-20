To launch the holiday season, Mackay High School FFA alumni are sponsoring the 35th Annual Mackay Christmas Bazaar Saturday.
Money raised at the event will provide scholarships for Mackay High School students.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the high school gymnasium, more than 50 vendors will sell a variety of Christmas gifts ranging from homemade cheesecakes to handcrafted jewelry and home décor made from upcycled weathered barn wood.
A Christmas movie will be shown for children, and lunch will be served.
After organizing the popular event for 34 years, the South Custer Historical Society has passed the baton to a new generation. Money raised previously supported local historic preservation projects.
“We invite everyone to come enjoy a Mackay tradition,” says FFA Chapter President Nolan Moorman.
For more information, call Julie Teichert at 208-588-3348.