During April 3rd - 6th, 23 of the Madison FFA Chapters members participated in the 88th annual State Leadership Conference and competed in many CDE’s (Career Development Events) and LDE’s (Leadership Development Events). On Wednesday, April 4th, members Wyatt Wetzel, Jayden Mitchell, Dillon Cheney, Brooke’Lynn Niederer, Bella Mickelsen, Ashtyn Foster, and James Harris competed in the Livestock Evaluation CDE. In the Livestock Evaluation CDE, members must evaluate livestock and give 3 sets of oral reasons. The first team consisting of Jayden, Dillon, Brooke’lynn, and Wyatt placed 2nd overall and Wyatt placed 4th high individually.
On Thursday April 5th, the Horse Evaluation team competed. The team consisted of Ryker Riley, Kabe Clark, Jaron Sellars, Oakley Cheney, and Kaylee Ziegler. Oakley Cheney also competed in Job Interview that day. The Parliamentary Procedure team also competed on Thursday. Members were Shalani Wilcox, Owen Wetzel, Elizabeth Becraft, Mady Ziegler, Derek Widerburg, Bella Mickelsen, and Wyatt Wetzel as alternate. These members took a 25 question test about parliamentary procedure and showed their knowledge about Parliamentary Procedure during a preliminary round and a final round with oral questions at the end of each round. The team placed 1st in the state and will be competing at The FFA National Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana in October. Shalani Wilcox placed as high chairman. Two of the members have competed in Parliamentary Procedure for five years. “If you told me that it would have taken 5 years to win the state competition I wouldn’t have believed you. I'm glad that I continued or else I would not have had the success that I had this year.” states Owen Wetzel the chapter Vice-President, who has competed in the event for the past five years.
Friday April 6th, the Nursery Landscape team with members Meg Ruebush, Ethan Warn, Elizabeth Becraft, and Mady Ziegler competed. The team placed 4th overall and Mady placed 8th individually. The Ag Sales team competed also with members Bret Bagley, Kabe Clark, Shalani Wilcox,and Oakley Cheney with Kaylee Ziegler as an alternate. Bret placed 3rdindividually in his division, Kabe placed 1st in his division and Shalani and Oakley placed 2nd in their divisions. The team placed 1st overall and will also be competing at Nationals along with the Parliamentary Procedure team. Zackary McKendrick participated in the Agriscience event and received a 1st place win with a Silver Emblem award. The chapter also had two members receive their state degrees. Those members were Taylin Mickelsen, and Mady Ziegler. The chapter had two delegates who made decisions and voted on motions that would affect the state FFA, Diego Rodriguez and Wyatt Wetzel. Our chapter also made a clock with the FFA emblem for the chapter challenge for the state to sell for money for state uses and to help send teams to nationals. Our project was voted 2nd best.
Over the week Shalani Wilcox spent hours doing interviews, speeches and put in leadership positions to become a state officer, all her hard work paid off. Shalani Wilcox is now the 2019-2020 Idaho FFA State Vice-President. A huge Thank You goes out to the Administration, Teachers, and Staff at Madison High School and Madison Jr High for their support and help to our FFA Chapter. A Big shout out to our FFA Advisors and Coaches in these events Mr. Johnson, Mr. Bair, Mr. Miller, Mr.Wetzel and Mrs. Olsby.