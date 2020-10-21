The Preston FFA Soil and Land Evaluation team recently participated in, and won, the state event held in Burley.
Preston’s team took first overall, winning the state soils title for the third time in the last five years to go with its 2011 title. Each time the school’s win has been with a new set of students on the team, since FFA only allows a member to win a particular event once at the state level.
Preston’s team will now represent Idaho at the National event held in May of 2021, in Oklahoma City. Taran Seamons placed first overall with Taeg Christensen ninth, Jenna Crossley 10th, Jordan Sorensen 16th and Emily Sorensen rounding out the team. Colin Sorensen also participated as an alternate on the team. The student’s individual scores are added together to get the team score. This year Preston was a single point ahead of the second place team making each individual point critical.
The soils event requires students to evaluate three land sites and two home sites to determine the limitations of the land and its soil. Then based on memorized criteria they determine whether it is suitable for farming, or a home site. State is sponsored by Soil and Water Conservation districts across Idaho and hosted by the Southwest Cassia District.
Prior to state, the team won the district FFA event held in Soda Springs with Jordan first, Taran second, Taeg third, Jenna fourth and Emily sixth high individuals. Preston FFA would like to thank all the support from Preston School District, SEITech, Preston FFA Alumni and Supporters and the Franklin County NRCS.