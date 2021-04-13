The Rigby FFA chapter participated in the 90th Annual State FFA Leadership Conference, which was held April 7-9. Chapters and stakeholders gathered virtually to compete, celebrate successes and conduct the business of the association.
Audrey Godfrey completed her year of service as the Idaho state FFA treasurer and gave her retiring address titled “Lift Where You Stand.”
Serving as delegates during the convention were Ember Mendoza, chapter president, and Jaycee Ferguson, a chapter vice president. After earning the high score on the state parliamentary procedure exam, Ben Wells served as the state parliamentarian during the delegate business sessions.
In the National Chapter Awards program, the Rigby FFA chapter received a gold, three-star ranking and will advance to nationals.
Chapter members competed in leadership and career development events where they were able to demonstrate skills they have developed.
The Farm Business Management team consisting of Brigham Nelson, Tad Nelson, Ben Wells, and Isaac Hanson, placed first in the state. Individual placings were as follows: Brigham Nelson, first; Isaac Hanson, second; Tad Nelson, sixth; and Ben Wells, eighth.
The Ag Sales team consisting of Rainey Gallup, Madison Weiers, McKay Olaveson and Tad Nelson placed fifth. Rainey Gallup placed first in sales presentation A, and Madison Weiers placed third individually in sales presentation B.
The Parliamentary Procedure team placed fourth in the state. Team members are Ben Wells, Darcy Godfrey, Brayden Thomas, Macey Lamb, Tad Nelson, Brigham Nelson and Trey Saathoff.
Madison Weiers qualified and competed in the prepared public speaking event with her speech on wildfires.
Trey Saathoff qualified and competed in the extemporaneous public speaking event.
Lindzy Christenson, Tad Nelson and Madison Weiers all represented Rigby FFA as state officer candidates.
Rigby FFA members submitted 10 proficiency award applications which recognize FFA members who have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.
State champions are as follows:
Isaac Hanson – ag mechanics design and fabrication placement. Isaac works for South Industries, building monolithic domes across the country.
Brayden Thomas – ag mechanics repair and maintenance placement. Brayden works on agricultural machinery for Thomas Tractor and Ag Repair, a subsidiary of Thomas Farms.
Tanner Doman – ag processing placement. Tanner works at Reed’s Dairy as a shift lead in the ice cream production department.
Alyssa Harris – ag sales placement. Alyssa works at Floral Classics in Rigby as a floral designer and is now a manager.
Porter Hanson – forage production entrepreneurship. Porter runs C&S farms near Ririe, growing premium horse and dairy cattle feed.
Tad Nelson – landscape management entrepreneurship. Tad co-owns T&B Mow and Trim. The company mows approximately 60 lawns weekly from Rexburg to Idaho Falls.
Lindzy Christensen – outdoor recreation placement. Lindzy works for Mickelsen Packing, a hunting and packing operation owned by her family.
Brigham Nelson – turfgrass management entrepreneurship. Brigham is the co-owner of T&B Mow and Trim. The company mows approximately 60 lawns a week for customers from Rexburg to Idaho Falls.
McKay Olaveson – veterinary science – placement. McKay works at Mountain River Veterinary Hospital assisting in day-to-day procedures.
The state FFA degree requires members to keep accurate supervised agriculture experience records for over two years, demonstrate leadership, maintain good grades and be involved in community service. The following 11 members achieved the degree: Tanner Doman, Jaycee Ferguson, Isaac Hanson, Porter Hanson, Alyssa Harris, Korby Lindsey, Ember Mendoza, Brigham Nelson, McKay Olaveson, Kassidy Shaffer and Jason (JD) Wilde
The Idaho FFA Association recognizes members who rise to the top with the State Star Awards. Three of Rigby’s state degree recipients were recognized by the North Upper Snake River FFA District as district stars and were able to compete at the state level. These members have mastered skills in production, finance and management.
Brigham Nelson earned recognition as the North Upper Snake River FFA district star in agri-business. He is the son of Greg and Becky Nelson of Menan. As a young man Brigham partnered with a friend; together they began T&B Mow and Trim. Through quality work and honest labor they have invested in better equipment, hired employees and grown the business to serve over 60 weekly customers. Brigham was selected as the Idaho state star in agri-business.
Receiving recognition as the North Upper Snake River FFA district star in agri-placement was Tanner Doman. He is the son of Jan and Jay Doman of Rigby. Tanner works at Reed’s Dairy in Idaho Falls as a shift lead in the ice cream production department. Tanner began working as a milker in 2018. His hard work and attention to detail was noticed and he was promoted to making ice cream. Tanner is now proficient in making all flavors of ice cream that Reed’s Dairy produces.
Porter Hanson was selected as the North Upper Snake River FFA district star farmer. He is the son of Clinton and Shelby Hanson of Rigby. Porter runs C&S farms near Ririe, where he grows 50 acres of quality alfalfa hay for horses and dairy cattle. He manages all aspects of the farm from irrigation and fertilization to marketing and selling the hay he produces.