RIGBY — A newly organized middle school FFA chapter is rare nationwide and is the first in Idaho.
There are currently 22, seventh- and eighth-graders at Rigby Middle School who are now FFA members, said Madison Hall, ag teacher and FFA adviser.
“We’re really excited to see where it goes,” Hall said.
Usually, middle school students and high school students are in the same chapter but when Rigby High School was recently chosen as a finalist to compete later this month for a National FFA Model of Excellence award from the National FFA Organization, which is the highest honor awarded to a high school FFA program by the national organization, the ag teachers discovered other middle school chapters existed around the country. There are a large number of middle school FFA chapters in Florida and Georgia, she said.
“There’s nothing like this in the state of Idaho so have been the ones to pave the road,” Hall said. “We’ve been working on this since we officially decided to become a chapter a few weeks ago.”
Hall teaches introductory ag classes to 133 middle school students, including; exploring agriculture a seventh-grade class that explores different career opportunities in the ag industry, introduction to agriculture, introduction to the plant industry, introduction to the livestock industry and introduction to natural resources.
“The goal of the program being to help students find a career pathway interest at a younger age so they can focus on that area in depth once they get to the high school,” she said. “The advantage of having a separate middle school and high school program is that students are able to provide more opportunities to more students. We’re able to teach our students about the different areas of agriculture and once they find something they’re interested in they can apply those skills to real life situations through FFA. The ag teachers at Rigby High School — Robert Hale, Lex Godfrey and Casey Sanders and I — worked to provide these opportunities for students at Rigby Middle School.”
Hall is a graduate of Utah State University, in Logan, and this is her first year teaching.
“I had a passion for agriculture and wanted to do something where I could teach people about ag and help spread awareness about ag and FFA,” she said.
Hall anticipates the number of members will increase in the future.
“I think our numbers will continue to go up as students see opportunities that range from leadership, scholarships and skill development in a whole array of subjects,” she said.
Rigby High school FFA chapter members are pitching in to help by mentoring the middle school chapter members.
“They have talked to our students about what they can do to start their own projects and through those projects compete at the local and national level. This is a really big foot in the door and our students will be able to be a step ahead of others their age normally are,” Hall said. “The goal is not for this to be two separate programs that have nothing to do with each other. I hope that by incorporating FFA members from the high school into the middle school program, these students will be more comfortable making the transition from middle school to high school when the time comes.”