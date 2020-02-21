About 20 members of Rigby High School’s FFA chapter opted to drive tractors to school this morning in recognition of the final day of National FFA Week.
In addition to activities intended to raise awareness about agriculture, such as the tractor caravan, the RHS chapter and FFA chapters from throughout the country organized community service projects from Monday through today.
Each year, students participating in the gruelingly slow caravan leave home while it’s still dark, driving tractors from their family farms. They meet at Scotty’s True Value and Carquest, 201 S. State St., where the business serves them all a free breakfast. They then start their slow, mile-and-a-half drive together along Highway 48 to school, accompanied by a police escort.
“We go really slow down Main Street, about 5 mph, but it’s exciting, and a lot of fun and entertaining. It’s just cool to realize that ag just isn’t for men but for women who play a big part in agriculture,” said chapter adviser Lex Godfrey.
Later this afternoon, chapter members will serve lunch to between 200 and 300 FFA supporters during the annual appreciation luncheon. The week concludes with their other major event — the fourth annual Weld-Off sponsored by Nucor, Norco, Pacific Steel and Premier Powder Coating.
The Weld-Off is open to all students who have completed an ag welding course. Participants are tasked with performing a weld during a limited period of time. Entries are judged based on industry standards of quality, accuracy and technical ability.
Over the years, the competition has evolved into one of the year’s most anticipated events for many chapter members. One of the greatest benefits for competitors is the opportunity to associate with industry professionals who serve as the event’s sponsors and judges, Godfrey said.
Community service is also an integral part of FFA Week. FFA chapter members requested and received donations from many area hotels and businesses and put together humanitarian kits for the Ronald McDonald Family Room. The chapter even received a pallet of toiletries from the Marriott Hotel in Salt Lake City to contribute to the project. Located within Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, The Ronald McDonald Family Room provides a comfortable place for families of injured or ill children to relax, shower, eat and sleep, according to the Ronald McDonald House Charities website.
“It feels great to do something beneficial and to help our community,” said Lindzy Christensen, RHS FFA chapter treasurer. “By reaching out to different areas, we’re spreading the word about FFA, which provides opportunities for our members to impact our community.”
Another service project planned by RHS FFA chapter, which has about 200 members, has been purchasing steel and fabricating 12 panels to donate to the Jefferson County Fair.
“Each year our chapter members help at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds by setting up pens for 4-H and FFA animals before the county fair. Many of the panels are old and worn out so more are needed for our growing fair,” said Audrey Godfrey, RHS FFA chapter president. “Making more panels will help out with that situation.”
Planning for the week begins in early December. Each event takes the students at least 15 hours to plan, and they all have other demands on their time, Godfrey said.
“It takes quite a bit of time in planning and execution. Chapter members and officers do most of the work with supervision of course from our advisers,” said Madison Weiers, RHS chapter vice president.
The first National FFA Week was hosted in 1948 by the National FFA board of directors. They designated the week-long event preceding the Feb. 22 birthday of President George Washington to recognize his legacy as an agriculturist and a farmer, and to celebrate and recognize all FFA has to offer, according to the FFA website.