CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two students from Cheyenne’s East High are continuing a trend of top agriculture students at the school.
Jonah Zeimens and Katy Smith of the Frontier FFA Chapter both recently accomplished national firsts for local FFA members.
Zeimens, now a sophomore, won first place nationally in FFA creed speaking at the National FFA Convention on Oct. 26 in Indianapolis. His teacher, Joe Allen, said Zeimens is the first Wyoming student to win the event since its inception 18 years ago.
In 2016, the Frontier FFA Chapter’s horse-judging team took first place nationally, as well.
Smith, a junior this year, took sixth place nationally for her agri-science project. Allen said she is the first FFA member from Cheyenne to qualify nationally for the event. He said only the top 12 get to go.
Zeimens explained that FFA creed speaking is the recitation, from memory, of the five-paragraph FFA creed, which all freshmen must learn when they enter the program.
“You recite the speech, and they ask a few questions regarding its relation to the agriculture industry or its relevance to your life. It’s a public speaking competition,” he said.
Zeimens explained that the competition started with 47 students – one from nearly every state. The judges then narrowed them down to 16 and then to four before Zeimens was selected as the national champion, he said.
Allen said about 157,000 students take part in FFA creed speaking events, but only 47 qualify for the national competition.
Smith’s agri-science project – part of the social sciences division – was a sociology study concerning the correlation between how well people understand the agriculture industry and how they view it.
“We made a poster (and) wrote a 10-page paper. It was a good time,” she joked.
“We found that the more a person knows about agriculture, the more positively they view the industry,” she added.
She said FFA pushes a lot for “agvocacy,” which is explaining what people in agriculture do and why they do it.
“I didn’t quite understand why it was so important that people know. If someone is not in agriculture, why would they need to know about it?” Smith said.
“From my project, I learned that it’s about perception, because public perception plays a big role in the policies and things for agriculture. If we can make sure that perspective is positive, we can pass more impactful legislation.”
Last month’s trip to the National FFA Convention was the first for both students. Allen said about 69,000 students attend the convention every year.
Smith said, “There is lots and lots of blue, so it was really cool to see the scope of our organization.”
She was referring to the blue jacket every member of FFA wears.
In addition to participating in their competition events, Smith and Zeimens attended leadership workshops and other sessions while in Indianapolis.
Allen said President Donald Trump made an appearance at the convention — the first time in 27 years a president has attended.
Smith and Zeimens both said they were excited to go to the national competition and hope to go again.
“I view it as a blessing. It really is a surreal experience and very humbling to realize what you can do through hard work, having good support behind you and having faith,” Zeimens said.