NAMPA—From majestic Arabians to working cow horses to mini horses, the Ford Idaho Horse Park has a summer schedule of events sure to interest horse enthusiasts of all types.
Today through Sunday, the Reined Cow Horse competition will be held, where working cow horses compete in a variety of events displaying their ability to perform in reining work, fence work and herd work.
“It’s the decathlon of horse events, if you will,” said Andrew Luther, general manager of the Ford Idaho Center.
The next events are the Mini Horse Show and the Boise Saddle and Jump Club, to be held May 31-June 2. This is the second year for the Mini Horse Show, Luther said, which features a variety of miniature horses being shown, taken through patterns and pulling drivers in carts.
The Boise Saddle and Jump Club Spring Classic event takes place outdoors and features the English style of riding with hunter/jumper competitions.
The Region 4 Arabian Horse Association will be held June 17-22 and is, according to Luther, a major event at the Horse Park. Arabian horses — which are larger, more expensive breeds — are exhibited and compete. The event is a qualifier for the national competition. According to the Region 4 Arabian Horse Association website, Region 4, which comprises Oregon and Southern Idaho, is home to many of the nation’s top show horses.
The Mustang Mania event will take place July 6-7 and features trainers who have worked for 100 days with a wild, unbroken mustang, exhibiting their training efforts through reining and handling events and a freestyle competition. Burros will be included in this year’s event.
“People take an unbroken horse, bring it to their home or farm,” Luther said. “The trainers take this wild horse and turn it into a good, well-behaved horse. They’re judged on how well they’ve trained it.”
According to the Bureau of Land Management website, the event helps promote the adoption of these animals by showcasing their ability to be trained.
The Gem State National Reined Cow Horse Association Show will be held July 26-28. Luther said it is a versatile event for working horses, showcasing their abilities in events such as patterns, cow work and bridle work.
Luther said almost all of the events at the Horse Park are free and open to the public.
The Horse Park, which draws participants and spectators from every state in the U.S. and every province in Canada, has a 100,000 square-foot main arena and four additional arenas and includes a 16-acre outdoor arena. There are 518 horse stalls and can expand up to 620 stalls during busy events. There are 45 RV hookup facilities on site, as well.