Food Producers of Idaho, representing over forty agriculture and commodity organizations in Idaho and the Pacific Northwest, joined with the Twin Falls County Fair in recognizing six Magic Valley farm families.
The program was started in 2015 by Food Producers of Idaho, according to Executive Director, Rick Waitley. Each year the organization circulates information regarding the nomination.
Farm Family selection is based on a number of criteria: farm stewardship of natural resources, economic impact on the local community, innovative farming techniques, involvement in their local community and then support of why the family deserves to be recognized as a featured Farm Family.
The six farms receiving the award at Twin Falls County Fair included:
KIMBERLY RC Farms, LLC – Ryan Cornie
KIMBERLY TRC Farms, LLC – Ted Cornie
HANSEN Hollifield Ranch, Inc – Terry and Larry Hollifield
CASTLEFORD Diamond H Holsteins – Harry and Vicky Hoogland
TWIN FALLS Lanting Enterprises – Chase Lanting on behalf of the Lanting family
JEROME Meeks Ranch – Jim and Diane Meeks
Each family was presented passes to attend the fair by the Twin Falls County Fair Board. Once they were at the fair, an engraved plaque was presented by Fair Manager, John Pitz. A total of 32 farm and ranch families have been recognized since the program began in 2015.
Executive Director Rick Waitley stated: “Recognition is not something farmers and ranchers seek. They just go about their day, year after year, growing crops, caring for livestock and safeguarding the environment”. “But others recognize their investment, their management and their involvement in the community and it is always an honor to pay tribute to the great farmers in Idaho."