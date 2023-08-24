Meet Jacob Fabanich, an 18-year-old from Fremont County, Idaho.
Jacob was raised around firearms with special emphasis on safety. He has been a member of the Fremont County 4-H Shooting Club for the last six years and has had the privilege of competing in 4-H Shooting events for the last three years.
Jacob recently represented Idaho at the 2023 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships held in Grand Island, Nebraska. This was Jacob’s second year as a member of the Idaho team, last year as the sole Air Pistol Team Member and this year as the sole member of the .22 Rim Fire Pistol Team.
Jacob represented Idaho in grand fashion earning a Bronze (Third Place) Medal in the Slow-Fire Precision event by posting scores of 95-99-96-97 and then proving that this was no fluke by earning a Silver (Second Place) Medal in the Modified Camp Perry Event. This event required competitors to fire 10 shots slow fire, 15 shots timed fire (five shots fired in 20 seconds X3) and 15 shots rapid fire (five shots fired in 10 seconds X3) with a total score of 369 out of a possible 400. In each of these events Jacob set new personal bests!
Jacob says that his involvement in 4-H, specifically shooting sports, has opened doors that he never knew existed with regard to taking his shooting skills to the collegiate level.
Jacob’s pistol coach has praised this young man for his dedication to the sport in the way he has addressed his training sessions and the way he has applied those lessons to overcome the mental pressures of a National Championship Competition.
