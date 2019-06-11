MCCAMMON — A dozen cows died and many others got loose on Saturday after a truck towing a livestock trailer rolled.
Idaho State Police say Soda Springs resident Kurtis Allen, 28, was driving a Peterbilt truck towing a livestock trailer east on Price Road, west of U.S. 30 and south of McCammon, when he failed to negotiate a curve and rolled the vehicle.
There were 39 cow-calf pairs in the trailer, police said, adding that the cattle were being transported to their summer range.
Six of the calves and six of the adult cows died as a result of the incident, and traffic was blocked for nearly five hours due to loose cattle, police said.
Allen was not injured in the crash, police said.