FRUITLAND — Harvest at Dancy Farms can sometimes be a spectacle that draws a large crowd.
Each summer, Dan Cone invites friends and enthusiasts of draft horses and mules to bring their working animal teams and help him cut a field of forage at his 80-acre Fruitland farm, where he raises hay, grain and pasture. He promotes his old-fashioned approach to farm labor by inviting the public to watch.
On the weekend of July 4, Cone had up to eight teams at a time cutting oats in a 17-acre field. About 80 area people showed up throughout the weekend to witness or participate in a scene from agriculture's past, before the advent of tractors.
"This is a dying art and we're trying real hard to get younger people involved," Cone said.
Cone has 20 head of draft horses and mules and has refurbished 10 old-time mowers.
"I grew up around some cousins and uncles that were into horses real heavy. They always had done a little bit of farming with their horses," Cone said.
He and the family of his close friend, Bill Root of Middleton, and a few other local mule and draft horse enthusiasts have collaborated on and off for the past 15 years on hosting a group cutting day at Dancy Farms. They typically invite members of the Southern Idaho Draft Horse and Mule Association to bring teams and make a big dinner for participants. Spectators are asked to RSVP via social media.
Erin Root maintains a Facebook page for the event. She said guests are hauled by wagon from a parking area to the field and watch from the shade of awnings, where they're offered bottled water. Participants are typically among them to answer questions.
"Dan is really about keeping the history alive with the draft horses and everything, and he's been driving for 30 years at least," Erin Root said. "He wants to share that with people."
On her family's farm, she said draft horses are used to feed cows during winter. The family also enjoys taking them to parades and shows. They raise 9 acres of forage, mostly to feed their animals.
Erin Root acknowledges the work done by several teams throughout a full day would take a modern tractor just a couple of hours. But she believes mowing with horses pulling old-fashioned mowers with sickle bars improves the yield slightly and lays out hay more evenly to dry, making it less apt to get moldy.
Erin Root hopes guests "learn and realize there are still people doing farm work with the big horses and they're more than just parade animals."
Cone, who is retired from Amalgamated Sugar, said few people attended the events in the early years.
"We are seeing more people come out every time for the most part," Cone said.
He and his friends have also made a special effort to get more young people involved in working with draft horses and mules. Last year, three 11-year-olds, two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old participated in an informal training camp Cone and Bill Root hosted with their animals. The young people, most of whom were involved in local 4H programs, learned to drive teams over the course of six weekends leading up to the Western Idaho Fair, where they exhibited their new skills by driving obstacle courses with a team or single horse.
"Every one of them came away with a blue ribbon or trophy," Cone said.