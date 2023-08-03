Envisioning a flowerbed ablaze with blossoms from spring to fall, Shelley Beal of Moore and her farm neighbors transformed the entrance to their town.
A dazzling display in a large triangular flowerbed often catches the attention of Highway 93 motorists, who pull into town to take photos of the crimson, purple, pink and golden flowers.
“Nothing makes me happier than seeing flowers bloom and watching people’s reaction to them,” Beal said. “There’s no better way to spend a day than digging in the dirt — planting flowers or weeding a flowerbed.”
The project started three years ago.
“The town flowerbed was filled with shale, making it difficult for flowers to thrive there,” she said. “I told my friend Arlene Pearson if only that shale was gone, I’d love to take care of it and see it brighten up Moore.”
As Beal and Pearson talked about the transformative task, they found plenty of volunteers — many local farmers — who shared their enthusiasm.
“It’s been exciting to watch it take shape one step at a time,” Beal said.
First, the shale needed to be removed. Calvin Beard, who owns SunRoc Construction and Materials across the road, used his equipment to haul it away.
Next, Beal knew superb soil was needed, the type that would retain moisture and nurture growth. She turned to local farmer Mark Telford, who was happy to help.
Who would haul it?
Shelley’s husband, Seth, a farmer, used his equipment to deliver eight loads of dirt.
Then Pearson’s husband, Lin, and Merlin Waddoups spread and raked the dirt into place.
Landscape rocks would provide visual variety, so Chris Stamos shared some of his amber-colored stones. He delivered and placed three.
With the ground prepared, Beal dug up and transplanted countless flowers, mostly hardy perennials from her home.
“I planted flowers that will bloom at all stages of our growing season,” she said.
For spring, she planted daffodils, tulips and trollius. The Moore Community Association donated petunias for summer. Late summer flowers that continue blooming through autumn include perennial asters, black-eyed Susans, zinnias, salvia, dianthus, daisies, irises and hollyhocks.
A slender weeping white spruce provides greenery year-round.
The plants needed water, so Tim Techick dug a trench enabling a waterline to extend from the nearby post office to the flowerbed, where he installed a faucet. Beal and Lin Pearson watered the bed.
Last summer, Pearson and Ron Brown installed a drip system with a timer.
For this growing season, the big improvement was topping off the dirt with Danny Waddoups’ compost.
“We call it gardener’s gold,” Beal said. “It’s marvelous.”
In late April, the Beals’ kids and grandkids came and helped spread 42 5-gallon buckets stuffed with compost.
Beal anticipates the perennials will take three to five years “to really get established and fill in; they’re coming along fine.”
The flowers are becoming robust with fertilizer donated by Valley Ag.
“It’s been a blast watching it all come together with so many people donating their time and use of their equipment,” Beal said. “It's been a really, really fun project.”
