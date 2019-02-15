MERIDIAN — Seventy-six legislators were named Ag All Stars by Food Producers of Idaho based upon their voting records on selected pieces of legislation in the 2018 Idaho Legislative Session. The legislators were honored at a recognition banquet at the beginning of the 2019 Session.
Food Producers of Idaho, representing over 45 different agriculture commodity and farm organizations in Idaho, annually honors legislators for their voting record on issues supported or opposed by the organization. According to Executive Director Rick Waitley, the first year a legislator is honored, the award is an Ag License plate that reads, “AL STR.” Each year after the initial award, a smaller plate with that year engraved on it is presented to each honoree.
Ag All Star legislators are important to Idaho’s agriculture and natural resource industries. The award has been presented for the last nineteen legislative sessions. Every topic that is identified as a tracked issue by the Food Producers organization may be an issue that will be used on the organization’s scorecard at the end of the session.
The event was held at The Red Lion Hotel Downtowner in Boise with over 180 legislators, industry representatives and guests present. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture Idaho Preferred Program coordinated an All Idaho banquet for the occasion, featuring Idaho agriculture products.
The following were recognized as 2018 Food Producers of Idaho Ag All Stars:
Senators:
Steve Bair of Blackfoot, Chuck Winder and Fred Martin of Boise, Kelly Anthon of Burley, Jim Rice of Caldwell, Mary Souza and Bob Nonini of Coeur d’Alene, Steve Vick of Dalton Gardens, Steven Thayn of Emmett, Abby Lee of Fruitland, Carl Crabtree of Grangeville, Patti Anne Lodge of Huston, Dean Mortimer of Idhao Falls, Jim Guthrie of Inkom, Clifford Bayer and Marv Hagedorn of Meridian, Jeff Agenbroad and Todd Lakey of Nampa, Brent Hill of Rexburg, Bert Brackett of Rogerson, Mark Harris of Soda Springs, Jeff Siddoway of Terreton and Jim Patrick and Lee Heider of Twin Falls.
Representatives:
Eric Redman of Athol; Neil Anderson of Blackfoot; Heather Scott of Blanchard; Thomas Dayley and Pat McDonald of Boise; Fred Wood of Burley; Greg Chaney and Scott Syme of Caldwell; Paul Amador, Ron Mendive and Luke Malek of Coeur d’Alene; Vito Barbieri of Dalton Gardens; Terry Gestrin of Donnelly; Gayann DeMordaunt of Eagle; Steve Miller of Fairfield; Clark Kauffman of Filer; Caroline Troy of Genesee; Marc Gibbs of Grace; Christy Zito and Megan Blanksma of Hammett; Barbara Ehardt, Bryan Zollinger, Wendy Horman and Jeff Thompson of Idaho Falls; Thomas Loertscher of Iona, Maxine Bell of Jerome; Mike Kingsley of Lewiston; Kelley Packer of McCammon; James Holtzclaw and Joe Palmer of Meridian; Judy Boyle of Midvale; Brent Crane, Gary Collins, Jason Monks, John Vander Woude, Rick Youngblood and Robert Anderst of Nampa; Ryan Kerby of New Plymouth; Thyra Stevenson of Nezperce; Scott Bedke of Oakley; Julie VanOrden of Pingree; Sage Dixon of Ponderay; Don Cheatham of Post Falls; Ronald Nate and Dell Raybould of Rexburg; Paul Shepherd of Riggins; Karey Hanks of St. Anthony; Dorothy Moon of Stanley; Mike Moyle of Star; Van Burtenshaw of Terreton; and Lance Clow and Stephen Hartgen of Twin Falls.