The 25th annual Larry Branen 2019 Idaho Ag Summit will be held Feb. 18 and 19 in Boise and five individuals will be honored with Excellence in Agriculture Awards, according to a news release.
Dan Dixon, of Greanleaf, will receive the Education/Advocacy Award. Bill Novinger, of Gooding, will receive the Environmental Stewardship Award. Tim Dillin, of Bonners Ferry, will receive the Marketing Innovation Award. Tom Gehring, of Keuterville, will receive the Technical Innovation Award. Philip Soulen, of Weiser, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The keynote speaker at the summit will be Todd Van Hoose, selected by the Farm Credit Council to serve as its president and CEO in 2016. Van Hoose previously served with other lending institutions, on Capitol Hill and with the USDA. He has a degree in journalism and public relations from the University of Kentucky.
The summit begins at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18 with an all-Idaho strolling supper with Idaho legislators at the Boise Centre West, at 850 W Front St. in Boise. It continues Feb. 19 at the Red Lion Downtowner at 1800 W. Fairview Ave. beginning with registration at 7:30 a.m. The final event starts at 3 p.m.
The Ag Summit Planning Committee is making a special appear to all Idaho farmers and ranchers younger than 40 with a discount of $70 for the conference. The price goes up to $95 after Feb. 8.
Lodging information is available at the Red Lion Downtowner at 208-344-7641. Special rates start at $98 (single) through Jan. 28. Reserve under Idaho Ag Summit.
To register or for more information, contact the Idaho Ag Summit, 55 SW Fifth Ave., Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642; call 208-888-0988 or email isa@amgidaho.com. The website is www.idahoagsummit.org.