We are excited to announce that the University of Idaho Extension's Ag Talk Tuesday sessions will resume May 4 for the 2021 season.
As usual, these sessions will be held on the first and third Tuesdays of May, June, July and August, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You can find a schedule (subject to change) and more information on our website: https://www.uidaho.edu/extension/news/ag-talk-tuesday
Registration is required to attend. You only need to register once to attend all sessions. Once you register, information on how to attend via Zoom or by calling in by phone will be sent to you in a separate email.
To register, click this link (or copy and paste it into your web browser): https://uidaho.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pd-ugrzktHdEEbqB3aHk3rlJLgCeSkCLz.
Please join us starting May 4 for these online, live, interactive sessions that focus on agriculture — current season issues related to pests, diseases, weeds, diagnostics, soil health, irrigation, agronomy & more along with featured topics and guest speakers.
For questions, please contact one of the organizers: Kasia Duellman (kduellman@uidaho.edu), Pam Hutchinson (phutch@uidaho.edu), or Juliet Marshall (jmarshall@uidaho.edu).