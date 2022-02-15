Growing up on a ranch near Moore, All-American cross country runner Natalya Babcock developed her own humorous version of fitness boot camp, a popular cross-training regimen at gyms.
Part of Babcock’s warmup before races focuses on her scuffed and cherished teal-and-brown cowgirl boots she has worn since eighth grade. She tugs them on over wild-colored, mismatched socks.
“I definitely get random funny looks for my socks and boots, which makes me laugh,” said Babcock, a freshman and liberal arts major at the College of Southern Idaho. “Sometimes I warm up in my boots because then it feels like I’m flying when I change into my spikes. After races, I tend to go back to what feels natural and put them on.”
Her socks make people do a double-take.
“Some people stare and smile, then compliment them. I’ve worn weird socks since playing basketball in seventh-grade. Wearing them gives me confidence and makes me happy.”
A 2021 graduate of Butte County High School, Babcock won a scholarship to run cross country and track for CSI. She was recruited because she had won high school state championships in cross country, 800 meters, and 3200 meters.
When Babcock arrived at CSI, she said she realized working on the family ranch established her athleticism, making her farm strong from cross-training chores.
“I didn’t realize exactly how much natural conditioning it provided until I started training with the team. Several teammates commented on my ‘guns,’ so that was kinda gratifying. Ranch work toughened me up physically and mentally. Moving hay or fixing fence aren’t always enjoyable, but you do them anyway.”
Babcock’s mindset, training, and unconventional warm-up routine paid off in November. She and six teammates captured the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Cross Country National Championship in Richmond, Virginia. It was the first time the CSI women’s cross country team won a national title.
“Our coach said we had a solid chance of winning, so I wanted to do my part,” Babcock said. “Sometimes, my diaphragm randomly cramps, making it hard to breathe. I focused on breathing right and maintaining a front position. I was thinking about how much I wanted to be All-American and had to finish in the top 15 to do that.”
She reached her goal, placing placed 7th out of more than 200 competitors with a time of 18:39 on the 3.1-mile course. Three other teammates were All-American, too.
Babcock said running is about much more than medals.
“I’m very grateful to God for all the opportunities I’ve had to learn and grow through running,” she said. “The people I interact with are incredible, and the lessons from training and races will stick with me forever.”
CSI coach Lindsey Anderson said the team appreciates Babcock’s sense of humor and grit.
“She brings a strong work ethic and fun personality to our team,” Anderson said. “She’s humble, which makes her a coachable athlete willing to try new things. With that combination, she’ll go far in running and in life. I can’t wait to see what she continues to do in her running career.”
At races, Babcock said she lets muscle memory click in, then plans strategy and when to push her body.
“Every race is different, so you think about what motivates you at that moment,” she said. “Sometimes it’s Demi Lovato’s song, ‘Confident.’ ”
She said her running heroes motivate her, too.
“My coaches -- Dave Hansen in high school and Lindsey, who was a 2008 Olympian -- taught me I can do more than I thought I could,” she said. “My teammates all work so hard and encourage me to be better, too.”
Babcock’s parents say she was born to run.
“She didn’t start out walking -- she ran,” said her mother, Michelle. “At nine months, she was starting to balance on her own. I set her down on the grass, and her older brother went by her kicking a soccer ball. Natalya wanted that ball and ran after it. From then on, she just ran toward whatever she wanted. It was quite a while before she figured out how to walk.”
Her father, Brady, said, “For Natalya, running is not just a sport – it’s a way of life. Wherever we are, she sees opportunities to run -- like jumping off her horse to chase cows through the sagebrush or running for miles toward home after building a fence. She’s self-motivated and has trained for years to be at this level. She has a positive energy that inspires those around her.”
Babcock is optimistic about her spring track season.
“With our level of training, my teammates and I have already hit qualifying times in several events,” she said. “We’re looking forward to a national competition again.”