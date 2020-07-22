The Anheuser-Busch Foundation is donating $200,000 toward a University of Idaho sustainable water and soil health demonstration farm, which is devoted to studying crop rotations, cover crops and livestock integration.
The research farm is part of the UI's Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, which will be located in the Magic Valley. The farm will conduct research at several sites, including many owned by Anheuser-Busch.
According to the UI website, CAFE will "deliver research and education that will support a sustainable future for Idaho's, dairies, livestock operations, crop production and food processing industries."
“This partnership with the Anheuser-Busch Foundation will strengthen the assessment and demonstration of regenerative agricultural practices in Southern Idaho and beyond,” Michael P. Parrella, dean of the UI College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, said in a press release. “Learnings from this research will benefit our producers and partners around the region and we are grateful for the partnership.”
The funding was part of $530,000 the foundation pledged earlier this month to support model farms at UI, North Dakota State University, Montana State University and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
According to the press release, supporting the programs aligns well with Anheuser-Busch's 2025 sustainability goals.
“The work of land grant universities is critical as we collectively look for ways to make farming more sustainable and profitable,” a foundation official said in a press release. “Our company’s commitment to farmers spans generations and it’s exciting to work with those that represent the next generation. The Anheuser-Busch Foundation is proud to work alongside these universities that are the backbone of agricultural extension support to our growers and we thank them for their longstanding efforts to help local agriculture communities thrive.”