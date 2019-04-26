EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of five parts on wolves and their affect on Western life.
Wolves are a mysterious, highly intelligent creature. Living at the top of the food chain, they are effective predators, hunting in packs as a family unit.
American Indian tribes had great respect for and strong spiritual connections to wolves. But it’s been rare that wolves have been able to co-exist with Western man. Wolves evoked fear in old European fairy tales and were exterminated from Northern Europe by the Middle Ages. To many, they were the symbol of the devil.
European immigrants brought those viewpoints with them when they settled America. As civilization grew, wolves were pushed into the Rocky Mountains. In the mid-1800s, about 400,000 settlers came West on the Oregon Trail, with a dream of finding greener pastures in Oregon.
Ranching and farming in Idaho and the West got started via the Homestead Act of 1862, which encouraged pioneers to freely stake their own piece of land, up to 160 acres. They were required to farm the land, improve it and stay for five years. Over the next 70 years, the federal government granted 1.6 million homesteads covering 270 million acres of land.
This is how much of the West was settled. Ranchers homesteaded on creek-bottoms where they could raise hay and livestock, and they ran cattle and sheep in the mountains surrounding the ranches on what was then public domain for no cost.
During this time of westward expansion and development, wolves and other feared predators were trapped, shot and poisoned. The priority was to civilize the West and predators were seen as the enemy.
“My grandmother moved to Peavey, Idaho, in 1906,” says John Peavey of the Flat Top Ranch in Carey. “She raised seven kids. “Milk supply was really important. And she had a milk cow. Something that would harm that milk cow wasn’t welcome at all because it was really important to growing family, growing kids. There was no store down at the corner to go buy a half-gallon of milk ... the chickens and the milk cow and maybe a few beef cattle and a horse or two were really, really important and wolves were a threat to all of that. It was survival!”
At a federal level, the U.S. Biological Survey took on the responsibility of eliminating wolves and other predators in the West in the 1930s. The Animal Damage Control Act gave the secretary of agriculture broad authority to expand the control of predators and animals with disease. By the early 1930s, wolves were believed to be extirpated from Idaho and the Northern Rockies.
During the Great Depression, the Taylor Grazing Act brought much-needed order to livestock grazing in the public domain, known today as Bureau of Land Management lands.
“The Taylor Grazing Act put a referee in the very contentious neighbor-against-neighbor situation,” Peavey says. “It was a law that came just in time to stabilize the grazing industry.”
Following World War II, the United States embarked on an unprecedented economic boom. In the West, logging, mining and livestock grazing expanded during a time of rapid industrialization. No one saw any limits to development.
In 1970, Earth Day accompanied a big change in America in terms of environmental awareness. Rivers and lakes were so polluted that some caught on fire. Air pollution was a severe problem in industrial areas. Congress passed the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and the Endangered Species Act in the 1970s. Rocky Mountain gray wolves were listed as an endangered species in 1974.
At the same time, the membership of environmental organizations expanded and new groups formed, giving environmentalists more clout in Congress and in the courts.
In the late 1980s, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service started to hold public meetings about the possibility of reintroducing wolves in Yellowstone National Park and in central Idaho. This was one of the most controversial and emotional issues to surface in modern history. Urban environmentalists supported wolf reintroduction to bring a top predator back to the North Rockies ecosystem. Many ranchers and big-game hunters opposed it, fearing what would happen to big game and livestock.
“Very contentious because the wolf is a symbol in so many ways,” says John Freemuth, a professor of public policy at Boise State University. “It’s a symbol to some people, a West where they thought they’d taken care of the wolf, gotten rid of it. Then, we realize through ecology and other things that the wolf belonged here, in terms of what was here in the ecosystem.”
“Wolves play a unique role in the ecosystem,” adds Suzanne Stone with the Defenders of Wildlife. “They help cull disease and overproduction from elk and deer, so elk and deer stay healthier as a whole. Wolves have a huge role to play that has a beneficial ripple affect across the ecosystem.”
Ultimately, the process was political. Approximately 165,000 public comments were received nationwide. A majority favored wolf reintroduction, as did President Bill Clinton’s interior secretary, Bruce Babbitt.
Under the reintroduction program, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service classified wolves as an “experimental nonessential population.” The FWS set a recovery goal of 10 breeding pairs in Montana, central Idaho and Wyoming, or 30 total.
In 1995, 31 wolves were released into Yellowstone National Park, and 35 were released along Idaho’s Salmon River at Corn Creek. The experiment had begun.
