Chickens from two backyard flocks — one in Caribou County and another in Gooding County — have tested positive for avian flu amid a growing national outbreak of the highly contagious viral disease.
Dr. Scott Leibsle, Idaho’s state veterinarian, said the Gooding County flock was designated as a poultry operation, meaning it supported a small amount of sales to people from outside of the family. The poultry and eggs from the Caribou County flock were used entirely by the immediate household, he said.
Leibsle explained Idaho lies within the Pacific Flyway, and it’s likely that migrating waterfowl spread the disease to the two backyard flocks.
Avian flu is transmitted between birds through mucous, fecal matter and as an aerosol when birds are in close contact. Owners of both of the domestic flocks acknowledged having wild geese and ducks in close proximity to their birds, Leibsle said.
Leibsle said both flock owners contacted the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to report dead and sick birds, and testing confirmed that avian flu was the cause. It’s unclear how many birds in each flock were sick. Leibsle explained testing samples are pooled in batches of five, and a positive test is cause for euthanizing the entire flock.
Leibsle noted the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently reported that 24 million birds have been euthanized nationally due to the ongoing avian flu outbreak. Idaho hasn’t had positive avian flu tests since 2015, when there was another extremely bad national outbreak, he said.
Leibsle said the investigations into the positive tests at both Idaho domestic flocks have concluded. He said ISDA has tested a few other flocks with sick birds, and those have tested negative for the disease.
Leibsle advises Idaho bird owners to practice “good biosecurity and don’t let (domestic) birds interact with migratory birds.”
He suggests covering bird enclosures to keep out fecal material from passing ducks and geese. He advises against wearing the same work boots to tend to many birds in different locations to avoid tracking in the virus. He also suggests quarantining birds from outside flocks for a couple of weeks to make certain they don’t introduce avian flu or other diseases.
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, there were 472,000 chickens for egg laying and 11,500 chickens for meat in the state as of that year. According to a 2020 USDA report, the value of the Idaho eggs and poultry industry was estimated at $57 million that year.
Avian flu is not a food-borne illness when proper cooking guidelines are followed. Though it’s uncommon for people to contract avian flu, it may be transmitted from birds to people through direct contact with sick domestic birds.