This photo taken July 1, 2016 shows a group of first-year honeybee hives in a pasture near Langley, Wash. Chemicals are routinely applied to kill insect pests and troublesome weeds but many are indiscriminate, devastating beneficial insects in the process. Landowners should avoid using pesticides in areas attractive to pollinators and instead use non-toxic methods to get rid of such pests as aphids.