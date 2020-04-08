BOISE — As the reality of social distancing is taking hold, and more family members are spending time at home, the Idaho beef industry is responding to inquiries as a result of a surge home-prepared meals. The Idaho Beef Council is bolstering its library of resources and information to ensure the safety of beef products while also offering tips on how to stretch the family grocery budget.
“We are seeing unprecedented beef purchases,” said T.K. Kuwahara, CEO of the Idaho Beef Council. “Because beef provides high quality protein, and is viewed as a valuable source of nutrition, buyers are experimenting with new cuts of beef and are looking for help with storage and preparation. We want to make sure the handling and storage of food is done in a safe manner by providing resources to consumers.”
Additionally, with an uncertain economy, many families are looking for ways to stretch their budget. For these reasons, the Idaho Beef Council is providing the following information online: Tips for Beef Storage and Preparation, Recipes for meals under $15, Affordable Beef Cuts for Families, Kid-Friendly Fare: How to Engage Kids in the Kitchen, So Long Leftovers: Turn your leftovers into something new and satisfying.
To answer some of today’s more common questions about the food supply, and specifically, beef, the following Q&As have been sourced from The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the USDA. More information can be found online at www.beefitswhatsfordinner.org/newsroom.
Q: Will there be food shortages?
A: There are no nationwide shortages of food, although in some cases the inventory of certain foods at your grocery store might be temporarily low before stores can restock. Food production and manufacturing are widely dispersed throughout the U.S. and there are currently no wide-spread disruptions reported in the supply chain. USDA and the Food and Drug Administration are closely monitoring the food supply chain for any shortages in collaboration with industry and our federal and state partners. We are in regular contact with food manufacturers and grocery stores.
Q: Are meat products compromised by COVID-19?
A. USDA is not aware of any reports at this time of human illnesses that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging. However, it is always important to follow good hygiene practices (i.e., wash hands and surfaces often, separate raw meat from other foods, cook to the right temperature, and refrigerate foods promptly) when handling or preparing foods.
Q: Are food products produced in the United States a risk for the spread of COVID-19?
A. There is no evidence to suggest that food produced in the United States can transmit COVID-19.
Q: Can I get sick with COVID-19 from touching food, the food packaging, or food contact surfaces, if the coronavirus was present on it?
A. Currently there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19. Like other viruses, it is possible that the virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on surfaces or objects. For that reason, it is critical to follow the 4 key steps of food safety — clean, separate, cook, and chill.
Q. What are Some Tips for Safely Storing and Preparing Beef:
A. When shopping, pick up beef just before checking out. If it will take longer than 30 minutes to get it home, consider keeping it cold in a cooler.
Refrigerate or freeze as soon as possible after purchasing.
If you plan to freeze your beef, think ahead to your weekly meals and re-package into right-size portions for you and your family.
You can freeze beef in its original packaging up to two weeks. For longer storage, wrap in heavy-duty aluminum foil or place in plastic freezer bags, removing as much air as possible.
Place beef packages on the lowest shelf in your refrigerator on a plate or tray to catch any juices.
Label each package with the date, name of beef cut and weight and/or number of servings. Practice the FIFO (first in, first out) inventory system.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours after cooking.
Ground Beef is more perishable than roasts or steaks. Plan to use refrigerated Ground Beef within 1 to 2 days of purchase.
About the Idaho Beef Council
The Idaho Beef Council (IBC) is a state organization representing Idaho's beef ranchers. As of January 1, 2020, Idaho had 2.49 million head of cattle valued at $2.639 billion, making it the state's second largest agricultural industry behind dairy. IBC was created in 1967 by the Idaho legislature as a marketing organization to increase consumer demand for beef. It is funded by the beef checkoff program - a $1.50 per head assessment on the sale of cattle in Idaho. The funds generated from this are used to support promotion, research and education programs at home and abroad.
The Idaho Beef Council Board of Directors is comprised of representatives from each of the state's industry sectors: Cow/Calf Producers, CattleWomen Producers, Dairy Farmers, Cattle Feeders, and Livestock Markets. IBC board members are nominated by their respective organizations and appointed by the Governor for a three-year term. For more information, visit www.idbeef.org.