Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) award winners Dr. Steve Boyles and Curt Pate, along with nationally recognized clinician Dean Fish, will lead a daylong BQA and BQA Transportation training in Twin Falls on April 29. Regional farmers and ranchers are invited to attend this free educational opportunity.
BQA, funded by the national Beef Checkoff and managed by states, improves consumer confidence through education and the implementation of proper cattle management techniques and a commitment to quality throughout every segment of the beef industry. When better quality cattle leave the farm and reach the marketplace, the producer, packer, and consumer all benefit.
“Cattle producers are committed to providing the highest quality beef possible,” said Bill Lickley, Chairman of the Idaho Beef Council. “This BQA training is one way we can continue bringing consumers the quality product they expect and deserve.”
Speakers include 2021 BQA Educator of the Year award winner Dr. Steve Boyles, and Dr. Lyda Garcia from Ohio State University, and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) BQA program staff, Emma Mulvaney and Dr. Julia Herman. 2020 BQA Educator of the Year award winner Curt Pate and rancher Dean Fish will also provide an in-person stockmanship and stewardship demonstration with live cattle.
“We are excited to bring these well-known and highly respected presenters to Idaho for this important training,” said Lickley.
Dr. Lyda Garcia and Dean Fish will be able to provide Spanish translation, if needed. For planning purposes, please let us know if you would like to request this.
Dra. García y Dean Fish podrían traducir la información de la presentación en español. Favor de avísenos a lo más pronto posible si quisieran.
Event participants will receive two BQA certificates valid for three years. The event, which includes lunch, is free to attend, but space is limited so register here today!
For further information, contact T.K. Kuwahara, CEO, Idaho Beef Council, TKuwahara@IDBeef.org, (208) 376-6004.