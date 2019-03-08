WASHINGTON, D.C. (BLM) — The Bureau of Land Management has appointed leaders at the agency’s headquarters and in its Idaho and Alaska state offices.
New Deputy Director for Operations Michael Nedd, Idaho state Director John Ruhs and Alaska state Director Chad Padgett, all bring decades of experience and leadership in public land management that will serve to advance the BLM’s mission and activities in the years ahead.
In making the announcement, BLM Deputy Director for Policy and Programs Brian Steed praised the trio’s extensive record of public service and their ability to motivate and manage employees, and to work with partners, elected officials and local communities.
“Mike, Chad and John are exceptional leaders who will immeasurably improve our ability to effectively and efficiently manage public lands for the benefit of current and future generations of Americans,” Steed said. “As public land users themselves, they understand what’s at stake for the communities where the BLM operates, and how important it is for our agency to be a good neighbor.”
Ruhs, of Boise and a veteran BLM land manager with more than three decades of experience across many BLM programs, will leave his current position as assistant director for fire and aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center in mid-March to become state director in Idaho. The BLM manages approximately 12 million acres of public land in Idaho for multiple uses, including livestock grazing, mining, conservation and recreation.
Ruhs began his federal career as a seasonal range technician in Vale, Ore., in the 1980s. Since then, he has worked in various resource management and leadership roles at BLM offices in Idaho, Colorado, Wyoming and Washington, D.C., where he served as acting BLM deputy director for operations overseeing many of the day-to-day operations of the agency. He also served as state director in Nevada and for the Eastern States Office, which covers lands in states along and east of the Mississippi River. His experience includes extensive work in management of fire programs, range and grazing, wild horses and burros and mineral leasing. Ruhs received a bachelor of science degree in animal science from the University of Idaho. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Nedd will oversee the BLM’s daily activities, initiatives and management of more than 9,000 federal employees, most of them located in 14 Western states.
Padgett will oversee management of 72 million acres of public land across Alaska.
Deputy Director for Policy and Programs Brian Steed will continue to oversee policy and to exercise the authority of the director until a permanent director is nominated and confirmed.