The Bureau of Land Management is inviting the public to log on to a virtual meeting and post comments on the draft Fuels Reduction and Rangeland Restoration Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement for the Great Basin.
More than 450 people have visited the meeting website and the BLM hopes that more people will visit before the end of the comment period on June 2, 2020. Please visit the virtual public meeting website and sign in on the Welcome page at https://www.virtualpublicmeeting.com/frrr-peis.
This programmatic analysis is intended to help the BLM more efficiently restore sagebrush communities in the Great Basin that have been degraded by cheatgrass and wildfire. Sagebrush communities are home to more than 350 species of wildlife and are treasured by hikers, hunters, ranchers and environmental groups. The Draft Fuels Reduction and Rangeland Restoration programmatic environmental impact statement proposes ways to increase the BLM's capacity to restore and better protect them from wildfires.
The BLM welcomes public input on its ideas. Members of the public may review the PEIS on the Project website ( https://go.usa.gov/xdfgV) and submit questions (BLM_PEIS_Questions@blm.gov) and Comments (BLM_PEIS_Comments@blm.org) to help improve the Bureau’s ability to restore sagebrush communities.