The Bureau of Land Management published six draft supplemental environmental impact statements today for management of sage grouse habitat on public lands in seven Western states.
The draft documents address issues identified in an Oct. 16, 2019, order issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho, which placed a preliminary injunction on the implementation of 2019 BLM sage-grouse plans in Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Nevada/northeastern California and Oregon.
“In March of last year, the greater sage grouse conservation plans were adopted with strong bipartisan support by the Western states, as the plans made important modifications that matched the input provided by the states and Western communities,” said Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Casey Hammond.
The current draft documents also clarify the BLM’s approach to compensatory mitigation in authorizing various uses of lands that also provide habitat for the sage grouse.
Suspending implementation of the 2019 plans has affected programs and projects across the BLM and in Western states from authorizations of renewable energy projects and oil and gas leases to grazing permit renewals and wildfire management. For example, in northeastern California, adaptive management measures to respond to changes in sage grouse populations cannot currently be used because the data-model used in the 2015 plan is no longer the best available information.
In Wyoming, a land exchange that would increase public access and improve resource management cannot proceed and in Utah, court-ordered travel management planning has been slowed while routes are re-evaluated for conformance with the earlier sage grouse plans. The BLM is complying with the court’s order by conforming its actions to the 2015 plans while the draft documents undergo public review and comment, according to a press release.
States primarily manage wildlife species, and federal agencies like the BLM manage wildlife habitat. The 2019 plans were adopted after months of close coordination and cooperation with state governments in the affected states. The goal was to better align BLM plans for managing habitat with state plans for conserving the species, including state plans for compensatory mitigation, while addressing the circumstances and needs of each individual state.
The 2019 plans received bipartisan support from the governors who sought changes to the 2015 plans for their respective states.
The draft documents are now available online. The BLM will accept comments on the documents from Feb. 21 through April 6.