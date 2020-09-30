BOISE — The percentage of women in farm labor is increasing, according to data from the USDA. In 2010, women made up 19% of farmworkers in the U.S. and in 2018 they made up 25% of the farm labor force.
With so many roles in farm labor being taken over by women, a group of Boise State University researchers decided to take a look at the distinct challenges women farmworkers face as they take over more roles in the fields.
The research conducted found women farmworkers are faced with low pay, less access to medical care and health insurance, dangerous work with pesticides and machinery and anxiety when it comes to their immigration status.
In a brief summary about the BSU study, the researchers write that "while women increasingly engage in labor as farm workers, they also remain responsible for the emotional, physical and mental labor involved in managing a household, including caring for children."
The researchers, Cynthia Curl, Lisa Meierotto and Rebecca Som Castellano, each said they went into the study with different expertise and interests. Curl has a focus in sustainable agriculture and pesticide exposure among farmworkers. Meierotto has a focus in immigration and human rights and Castellano said she is particularly interested in food systems and inequality in food systems.
The three researchers conducted surveys and interviews with Latina farm workers in the Treasure Valley and in Southwest Idaho. They collected survey data from 70 farmworkers, 22 workers participated in focus groups, 11 participated in structured interviews and 44 gave urine samples to the researchers to test for pesticide exposure.
DIFFICULTIES LATINA WORKERS FACE
Medical insurance, good schools for their children, stable employment and sufficient income were rated as "very important" by the Latina farmworkers who responded to the BSU surveys.
The women in the study did tell the BSU researchers that they appreciated working outside and working with other women.
"It is difficult work, but beautiful work," one worker told the researchers in Spanish.
The researchers found that single women had a difficult time paying rent and for groceries.
With medical insurance being one of the top resources Latina farmworkers care about, the researchers concluded that the women appreciated health care services, such as the Terry Riley clinics and the St. Alphonsus Mobile Clinic that provide health care to women for low or no cost.
The women also told researchers that they relied heavily on the Migrant and Seasonal Head Start programs in their areas for child care and education resources.
PESTICIDE EXPOSURE
The researchers collected a total of 44 urine samples from the women farmworkers they spoke to. The samples were taken during "non-spray season" from Jan. 1 to April 15 and during "spray season" from April 15 to June 30. The samples were analyzed by the New York Department of Health.
The analysis found that the highest concentrations of MDA, a metabolite common in insecticide, was found in the samples during spray season from the women who said their jobs were to apply pesticides. The women told researchers that they had not received any training on pesticide safety, a violation of federal regulations that require individuals who handle pesticides to receive the training needed.
From the urine analysis, the BSU group concluded that women who are in charge of applying pesticides to a field may not be properly protected from exposure to the chemicals.