CALDWELL — Canyon County commissioners are nearing a decision on a controversial proposed feedlot expansion in Wilder.
The three elected officials met Tuesday afternoon to discuss conditions for the feedlot if the permit for the expansion is approved. Jennifer Almeida, a county planner, laid out 17 conditions the planning and zoning staff came up with that would potentially have to be met in order for approval.
The application is for the feedlot to expand from 6,000 head of cattle on nine parcels of land to 12,000 head of cattle on 13 parcels. A conditional use permit was denied by the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission in February. Owners then appealed the decision.
The proposed conditions had previously been reviewed by the feedlot’s representatives, Almeida said. After about an hour of discussion on Tuesday, the commissioners scheduled another meeting for 1:45 p.m. Monday so language in the conditions could be clarified before the commissioners vote to approve or deny.
Much of the discussion Tuesday centered around how the conditions would be enforced, a complaint that neighbors around the feedlot have had for years. Commissioner Keri Smith said the county doesn’t have the staff to monitor such things. The commissioners agreed to lean on inspections from the Department of Agriculture.
“Who is the ordinance police?” Commissioner Pam White said.
“I want them to be required to be inspected,” White continued moments later.
The issue of enforcement has been at the core of long-standing neighbor complaints about dust, odor and flies.
A feedlot has existed on the site since at least the 1960s. It changed ownership in 2015 when Peckham Road Trust, whose trustee is Gary Johnston, became the land owner, according to Canyon County records.
In February, the Planning and Zoning Commission cited proximity to houses, possible water contamination and potential added traffic congestion as the basis for the denial.
Around 60 people showed up July 13 to the public hearing for the proposed expansion, packing the commissioners’ meeting room. Only a few seats were left open and some squeezed in by standing in the corners of the room. The staff report for the case was 1,832 pages before the public hearing. The hearing lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, represented Peckham Road Trust and presented to the commission two weeks ago.
“This is an ag business in an ag zone in an ag county,” Lakey said once at the beginning of his presentation and again at the end.
The site is zoned for agriculture by Canyon County. It’s also within the city of Wilder’s impact area and listed for future residential use.
John Hepton has been an operator at the feedlot known as Wilder Cattle Feeders for the past two years. More than a dozen people testified two weeks ago in support of Hepton, frequently vouching for his management practices, his support of local 4-H and the National FFA Organization and the economic impact of the operation.
Opposition has come from conservation groups and the city of Wilder because of concerns over groundwater contamination. Cattle manure could lead to nitrates and phosphorous infiltrating water. Neighbors have also been frustrated by the presence of odors, flies and dust in the area.
Conditions set for previous feedlot owners included requirements to ease neighbors’ concerns. Those conditions weren’t enforced, though, neighbors argue. The feedlot has zero violations since ownership changed in 2015.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the proposed conditions included construction for the expansion must begin within three years and completed within five. A new sprinkler system also would have to be installed by Sept. 1, 2022.
Some of the conditions, though, will be revised ahead of Monday’s meeting when the commissioners reconvene on the matter.
Two weeks ago, Hepton argued that the expansion is necessary to grow his business to come up with the money to afford an up-to-date sprinkler system.
If the conditions are met, Commissioner Leslie Van Beek said, “This will change and improve the character of this area for the better.”