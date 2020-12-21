During the past year, schools and businesses have begun to rely on tele-conference meetings using Zoom or Skype software as a substitute for in-person conferences and classroom instructions. It's technology that the agricultural community and auction houses have been utilizing for years.
Online streaming of cattle auctions have become the norm during the past 10 years.
Luke Lowe, president of the Idaho Salers Association, said that their auction at the Treasure Valley Livestock in Caldwell is live-streamed online all over the country and into Canada.
Last year’s auction occurred just as the pandemic took hold across the country.
“We’ve been using online services for several years and some cattle sales sell a high percentage online, but we’ve never sold a high percentage online —maybe 10 percent online,” said Lex Carter of the Carter Cattle Company, based in Pingree.
These days, almost all auctions are also live streamed to accommodate buyers across the country who can’t attend the auction.
“We offer an internet auction for people to stay at home and bid,” James Udy, a Rockland rancher, said.
Udy said that the bulls are available to view any time. Buyers may even leave bids on bulls in advance of the auction.
“You have multiple options to still be able to buy bulls and feel safe about it,” he said.
Idaho Falls rancher Keith Elkington wasn’t sure about the exact number of sales that are done online. He estimated that about a quarter of sales were done online.
“I don’t know exactly but about 25, 30 head over the internet,” he said. “This year might be more than that because of the COVID thing.”