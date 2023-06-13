52209380047_39c422cd63_b

Chanel Tewalt, director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, says she would like to see more support for the physical and mental health of farmers and those involved in food production, especially given the financial stressors that the industry faces. 

 Carly Whitmore/USDA

The feeling of powerlessness and passion to be a voice for the voiceless is what led Chanel Tewalt to become involved in government and agriculture over the last 15 years.

In January, Tewalt was appointed by Gov. Brad Little as the director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.


