CHALLIS — Garden Creek Farms personnel finished the final touches on a new co-packing facility, allowing them to process and ship more of their clients’ organic foods.
Andrea Bradshaw, the facility’s manager, said the new co-packing facility was finished in August. It allows for more bulk food storage for such items as fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables.
Bradshaw said the co-packing facility is designed to work as a middleman with small farms and start-up operations. The companies bring their food products to Garden Creek, where it is prepped, packaged and shipped around the country.
“It frees them up to be the face of their companies and market themselves,” said Bradshaw.
Garden Creek increased its capacity to handle food products by purchasing shipping containers and converting them into freezers. Bradshaw said that provided additional space without the expense of new construction. Along with the freezers, Garden Creek expanded its kitchen and converted its storage area into a prep station.
The co-packing facility came to fruition from Garden Creek’s partnership with Gina Cucina, which is a Colorado business that makes organic soups with locally grown vegetables. That business is owned by Garden Creeks Farm COO Jeri D’Orazio’s sister, Gina D’Orazio-Stryker.
“She was having problems finding a co-packer where she lives that would do organic, hot-filled glass gars. Jeri being the big brother decided, ‘Yup, I’m going to help you out. We’ll go ahead and build the facility and we’ll start manufacturing your soup,’” said Bradshaw.
From there Garden Creek has gone on to co-pack products like organic honeycombs, vegan cookie dough and all-natural energy bars.
Garden Creek is looking for cooks to work in the new facility. Bradshaw said no prior experience is needed since the company offers on-the-job training.
“To work here all you need is a great attitude,” said Bradshaw.