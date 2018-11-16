PRESTON — Cowboy poetry isn’t anything Marty Mickelson ever intended to write and recite, but his fans sure get a kick out of when he does. In fact, he participates in the Cowboy Poetry Gatherings in Hyrum, Utah, and Elko, Nev., and often shares his poems at church and family gatherings.
He began finding a way to record his favorite memories in poetic meter about a decade ago, after recounting to his family a miserable trip hauling a couple of bulls.
“A horn to the ribs, a hoof to the knee. The driver was down, and the Hereford was free!” described Marty — well, that is the way he wrote about it in the book.
“Dad, that’s so cool” Marty’s son said.
“What is?” Marty asked.
“That bull hit you! Tell me again when you get home!” Marty was instructed.
As Marty mulled over how he would do that, he toyed with rhyming phrases, and the “Attack of the Hereford” was born. But Marty kept it to himself, and just told the story to his kids.
And although his son was more impressed with Marty’s ability to withstand the front end of a bull, Marty’s wife called it a “tender mercy” that he was able to even tell the story. Marty agreed with her.
At church, some time later, he decided to share his experience with “tender mercies” and recounted the story, in poetic form.
“Gideon Burnett was sitting right next to me and said, ‘I want to illustrate that story,’” said Marty. Burnett did, put it on a flash drive and gave it to Marty.
And the story sat for about a decade.
Last fall, Marty sold his hauling business — one in which he transported everything from bulls to bison and camels to goats, around the country. It was a hard, but fun and eclectic job, one his brother Arlen Mickelsen, of Preston, often accompanied him on.
But with time he had not had while hauling animals, he decided to print Burnett’s drawings and his poem, and see if people liked them.
He immediately took a copy up to his high school English teacher, Norma Harris. She was surprised, as he expected, “but not as much as when you graduated!” she let him know, he chuckled. “I never was a good student.”
From there, he took several copies up to Thatcher Elementary for a reading. The kids loved it and he left them each with a copy. Marty was hooked. He’s now got four more books in the works, featuring the crazy experiences he’s had, not only at work, but as a father, husband and one of 10 children growing up in Grace.
Marty’s books come with a Hereford bull stuffed animal, and are available at the Preston Animal Clinic and five other locations from South Dakota to Texas.
As Marty’s traveling partner and brother, Arlen is especially fond of a poem Marty wrote about him and his love of Diet Coke.
It follows:
Tabasco Coke
For this story I tell you, my brothers I thank,
Two were my helpers and the other who drank.
Now a sophisticated drink mixer is something I’m not,
But one day in the milk barn I thought I should give it a shot.
We started off strong, mixing something so bold,
A bottle of Tabasco and a Diet Coke, that was cold.
But it didn’t mix well, and made a hole in the bucket,
We had to do something and knew we should chuck it.
There was heat in that bucket we had never seen more,
So it needed dumped out, but not on the floor.
And not down the drain or the pipes it would ruin,
What was melting that bucket looked like a witch had been brewing.
So we talked out our problem and started to think it,
We had to get someone, yes someone to drink it.
Hey, you be the one we all pointed at each other,
Then like an answer to prayer walked in our No. 5 brother.
Hey, what’s in the bucket is that a Coke you guys got?
Funny you’d ask, this coke is so new that its hot.
He then grabbed the handle and said, “Hey, guys! Let me try it!”
You know that I drink Coke and I really like diet.
Now I’ve seen many things, there’s not many I’ve missed,
But what I saw next goes to the top of that list.
When he took that first drink, we knew he was tough,
And gasping for air he took another swig of the stuff.
Then right at that moment, when the cold turned to heat,
The moves he did next, dancing stars couldn’t beat.
There was high stepping and low, a disco or two,
But the moves we liked best were like what break-dancers do.
No, of the flavors of Coke, this must be the worst,
But when you’re dancing around you can build up a big thirst.
So he grabbed the bucket again, and with a two-handed hold
Started drinking hot Coke to get to the cold.
And what we witnessed that day, leaning on a milk cooling tank,
Was amazing at best, because he got it all drank.
As he sat down the empty, he said, “Now you guys should try it,
“Tabasco ain’t bad mixed with Coke if it’s diet.”