A quarter of the Legislature, including more than half the members from north central Idaho, co-sponsored a resolution opposing removal of the Snake-Columbia River dams.
The Senate Resources and Conservation Committee introduced the measure Monday, less than a month after Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson unveiled a $33 billion proposal to remove the four lower Snake River dams.
Among other statements, the three-page resolution says “no amount of money can replace the lifestyle and economies of the communities” that depend on the dams.
It describes dam-breaching as an “idealistic” and “illogical” approach to salmon recovery that “flies in the face of reality.” It also explicitly offers the Legislature’s support for the “international competitiveness, multimodal transportation and economic development benefits provided by the Port of Lewiston.”
Co-sponsors include Sens. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston and Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, as well as Reps. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, and Mike Kingsley and Aaron von Ehlinger, both R-Lewiston.