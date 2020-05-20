In this April 11, 2018, file photo, water flows through a fish ladder designed to help migrating fish swim through the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River near Almota, Wash. An Environmental Protection Agency report provides details about how federal government dams in the Snake and Columbia river system raise summer water temperatures, hurting endangered salmon runs. The report made public Tuesday, May 19, 2020 said dams on both rivers play a role in raising water temperatures above 68 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the point at which the water becomes harmful to salmon and steelhead.