FARE Idaho, an organization that formed during the pandemic year of 2020 with the goal of helping independent restaurants and farmers, will hold its inaugural Field to Fork Festival in January. The main goal of the event is to bring the state’s farmers and independent restaurant owners together so they can find solutions to challenges that both sides face.

BOISE — FARE Idaho will hold its inaugural Field to Fork Festival in January with the aim of bringing the state’s farmers and independent restaurant owners together so they can find solutions to challenges that both sides face.

Other members of the state’s food and beverage industry are also invited to the Jan. 19 festival, which FARE plans to make into an annual event.


