BOISE — A recently formed Idaho trade group seeks to save independent restaurants that have been hammered by the government-ordered restrictions related to COVID-19.
By saving restaurants, FARE Idaho also hopes to improve the financial lot of the farmers whose products end up in those establishments.
“FARE Idaho is an organization that represents small- to mid-size farms, independent restaurants and bars, and other food and beverage producers,” says executive director Katie Baker.
FARE, which stands for food, agriculture, restaurant and beverage establishments, is a non-profit that was formed last March and now includes 550 members of the state’s food and beverage industry, including about 20 farmers.
Saving the beleaguered restaurant industry has been the main focus of the group because of the extreme pressure the COVID-related restrictions have placed on them but helping farmers who supply the products sold at those eateries is a main goal of the group, Baker says.
“It has felt at times that we are very focused on independent restaurants but we see the larger picture, that helping independent restaurants ultimately helps our farmers,” she says. “Farmers are near and dear to FARE’s heart.”
According to FARE, there were 3,385 small independent restaurants in Idaho before the COVID-related restrictions began. Those establishments have struggled greatly and many have either shut down permanently or are struggling to stay afloat, Baker said.
According to FARE, about 75 percent of eateries in the nation are independently owned.
“A lot of independent restaurants right now are struggling to survive,” says FARE Idaho board member Dave Krick, who owns three restaurants in downtown Boise.
Aside from the current need to help restaurants weather the COVID storm, FARE Idaho also has as one of its goals making it easier for farmers to sell directly to independent restaurants and other food establishments, Krick says.
There is a lot of focus on export markets in Idaho’s agricultural community but very little focus on local markets, he says.
“If you sell everything to the commodity world, great. But what if we can also open up markets to you on a local level?” says Krick, who purchases about 50 percent of the food products for his restaurants from local agricultural producers.
“This is the area we really want to step into,” he adds. “How do our farm products and food and beverage products find their way into local markets and what are those local markets?”
A lot of restaurants want to purchase local food products and a lot of farmers want to sell their products locally but there are regulatory and other challenges to do that and FARE hopes to
bring the two parties together to figure out how to accomplish that in a way that benefits restaurants and farmers, Krick says.
“There are lot of independent restaurants and grocers that want to buy directly from farmers, they just don’t now how to,” he says. “The problem is access to markets. The vision we have is to provide the tools to be able to allow people to access those markets.”
One advantage of selling locally for farmers is that it can be more lucrative because they are making a direct sale without the middleman, Krick says.
“We want to help open up these local markets, especially to these smaller and mid-sized farms,” he says. “Let’s give them another market and that’s what we want to work on.”
John Klimes, an organic farmer in Buhl and a FARE member, says the group provides the state’s combined food industry an opportunity to make some changes that would benefit farmers and eateries.
“It’s a great way for us to collaborate on making changes to the industry that make sense for us locally,” says Klimes, who sells his products to local restaurants and grocers, as well as at farmers markets. “I think FARE Idaho has a lot of potential.”
He says by facilitating the conversation between restaurants and farmers, the group can also help both sides understand what the other faces.
“They can understand the situation we are dealing with, we can understand what they are dealing with and if something needs to be worked on, we can all work on it together,” he says.
He also understands FARE’s initial focus on helping restaurants survive because “it’s been a tough year for restaurants. We can only collaborate if both of us exist.”
FARE plans to hold an annual expo that brings farmers, restaurant owners and other players in the food and beverage industry in Idaho together to find solutions, Baker says.
“We want to help facilitate that conversation,” she says.
Farmland is disappearing rapidly in some areas of Idaho, particularly in southwest Idaho, which is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and FARE also wants to try to figure out ways to slow that loss of ag land without treading on farmers’ property rights, Krick says.
“One of the things we all have in common (at FARE) is the desire we have to protect the farmland here in Idaho and find ways to help the people that are working that land,” he says.
“How do we help slow the loss of farmland so that we have this economic base in the future?” he adds. “Well, the best thing we can do is help the business model of the farmer. One of the reasons farmers decide to sell their land is because they just can’t make money off of it anymore. We think local markets are an opportunity.”