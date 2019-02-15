BOISE — The 2018 Farm Bill forbids states from preventing the transportation of hemp, and a Colorado company that wants its seized shipment back from Idaho is citing the bill in a court filing against the state.
Still, the Ada County prosecuting attorney’s office argues that hauling hemp through Idaho is illegal and that the seizure was lawful.
An Oregon trucker who claims he was hauling hemp from Oregon to Colorado through Idaho was arrested on Jan. 24 on the east side of Boise, and Idaho State Police seized 6,701 pounds of the green leafy substance, which tested positive for THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
The amount of THC is an important detail.
Hemp, while not a scheduled substance, contains trace amounts of THC but not enough to produce a high. Under federal regulations, hemp must contain 0.3 percent or less of THC.
ISP said the hemp seized is being tested at a lab independent of the State Police but did not specify which lab is conducting the tests. If the substance does contain greater than 0.3 percent THC, it would not meet the federal definition of hemp.
Big Sky Scientific, the Colorado company that was the intended recipient of the hemp, has filed a lawsuit against ISP, and in court documents, has documented proof that the shipment is industrial hemp that contains less than 0.3 percent of THC.
According to the complaint filed in federal court, the plaintiff cites the Farm Bill, which makes the transportation of industrial hemp legal.
“Big Sky has a legally protectable interest in the present controversy because it has rightful title to the property and said property is federally-protected pursuant to the 2018 Farm Bill,” according to the complaint.
The Farm Bill, which was updated in December, states, “No State or Indian Tribe shall prohibit the transportation or shipment of hemp or hemp products produced in accordance with subtitle G of the Agricultural Marketing Act of 1946 (as added by section 10113) through the State or the territory of the Indian Tribe, as applicable,” in section 10114, item B.
Elijah Watkins, an attorney representing Big Sky, told the Idaho Press that irrespective of the Farm Bill, Idaho has no right to stop a business in one state from obtaining a legal good from another.
“I think regardless of the farm bill, it’s still of a lawful good,” he said.
But under Idaho law, all species of cannabis regardless of genus, which includes low-THC hemp plants, are illegal.
Ada County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bandy said late last month that hemp haulers aren’t free from prosecution, citing the Idaho law making hemp illegal. Bandy would not comment further, as ISP is facing litigation.
Meanwhile, VIP Transportation, the Portland-based trucking company that was hauling the substance in question, defends the legality of the shipment.
“We are 1,000 percent sure that this will get resolved because we didn’t break any law,” Ivan Pavliy, owner of VIP Transportation, previously told the Idaho Press.
Pavliy said it was the company’s third load of hemp when their driver, Denis Palamarchuk, 36, of Portland, was arrested in Boise. It is unclear if the company had previously hauled hemp through Idaho, as it services 48 states.
Big Sky Scientific is seeking emergency injunctive relief to have the product returned to its owner before it spoils.
“If proper climate and airflow are not maintained, the product will mold,” according to the court document. “If that happens, the product will be worthless and Big Sky will have lost not only the estimated $1.3 million value of its industrial hemp shipment’s isolates, but also the opportunity of being among the first entrants into the new Congressionally created industrial hemp market.”
According to the document, the hemp was being transported from Boones Ferry Berry Farm, which is a licensed industrial hemp grower with the state of Oregon. The license was included as an exhibit filed with other court documents.
Additionally, the hemp grown at the farm was tested by two different state-certified laboratories to certify its THC content met federal standards, according to the memorandum.
Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts responded to Big Sky in a document filed with the court, stating that regardless of whether the product meets the federal standards of hemp, it is still illegal in the state of Idaho, making the seizure lawful.
Citing Idaho law, Bennetts refused to comply with the emergency motion for injunctive relief.
She goes on to argue that under the Farm Bill, producers of industrial hemp must exist in a state that has complied with certain federal standards to allow hemp to be legally produced. Per her research, she writes, Oregon has not met those federal standards, making ISP’s seizure of the product lawful.
While production and possession of hemp and marijuana are still illegal in Idaho, the Legislature may change the state’s position on hemp.
State Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, plans to introduce a bill soon that would legalize hemp in Idaho, which she said will give Idaho farmers an option to grow a versatile and potentially lucrative crop.
Hemp is used in cosmetics, dietary supplements and textile production, and allowing Idaho farmers to grow hemp would open new economic opportunities, she said.