Idaho Farm Bureau Federation is cautioning ranchers to think twice before signing voluntary agreements stating they are acting as limited agents of the federal government when watering their cows on federal grazing allotments.

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation is again encouraging ranchers to think long and hard before signing so-called voluntary agreements stating they are acting as limited agents of the federal government when watering their livestock on federal grazing allotments.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service have been asking ranchers who graze their cattle on federal land to sign these voluntary agreements, implying that if they don’t, the water on their allotment could possibly no longer be available to them in the future.


