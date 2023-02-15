Leg Conference photo3

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation members gather on the steps of Idaho’s Capitol building Feb. 8 during IFBF’s annual, two-day Legislative and Commodity Conference. 

 Sean Ellis/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

BOISE — Idaho Farm Bureau Federation’s annual Legislative and Commodity Conference is one of the organization’s signature events and an important way for IFBF’s grassroots members to connect with lawmakers face to face.

More than 70 of Idaho’s 105 legislators and 175 Farm Bureau members attended this year’s event, which was held Feb. 7 and 8.


