Stripe rust, net blotch found in Idaho grain
A fungal crop disease known as stripe rust has been found today in winter wheat east of American Fall, according to a University of Idaho Extension pest alert.
Lesions were found on leaf tips in the upper canopy of the soft white winter wheat variety Brundage, which is known for being highly susceptible to stripe rust.
According to the alert, the wheat was likely infected in the spring and did not overwinter. Furthermore, it appears the infection is not widespread. However, current weather conditions could lead the fungus to spread rapidly, as it likes cool, moist weather.
Growers are encouraged to check UI Extension Small Grains Reports and Xianming Chen’s USDA reports for variety ratings to determine how susceptible their varieties may be.
"Timely application of fungicides should protect vulnerable fields. Fungicide mixed with herbicide applications is recommended for susceptible spring wheat varieties, as well," the alert reads.
Growers are asked to report any stripe rust findings to UI Extension.
Also found were symptoms of the spot form of net blotch in spring barley. The infected field was in barley planted after barley. Fungicide with herbicide should reduce the impact of the spot form of net blotch and stop the spread into the upper canopy.
BLM seeks public input on draft resource management plan
BOISE — The Bureau of Land Management has released a draft resource management plan and environmental impact statement for the Four Rivers Field Office and is asking for public comments through August 22, 2019.
The BLM Four Rivers Field Office covers approximately 783,000 acres of public lands stretching from Glenns Ferry, northwest to Weiser, and north to McCall.
The purpose of publishing this document is to inform the public about potential management options and to allow for comments on the range of alternatives being considered. The BLM will then use comments to revise the document in preparation for the finalized document, expected in fall 2019, which will then be used to guide management decisions into the future. Issues addressed in the alternatives include mineral development, recreational uses of and access to public lands, livestock grazing, fire management, wildlife habitat and others.
“By having public input on these alternatives, the BLM—along with our tribal, state and other federal partners—promotes a shared conservation stewardship to support multiple-use on public lands,” said BLM Four Rivers Field Manager Brent Ralston, according to a press release. “This plan will guide our management for the next 20 years or so.”
Copies of the draft plan are available for review at the Boise District Office and on the web at: http://go.usa.gov/xnsn6. The BLM will host several public meetings during this 90-day comment period and will announce such meetings at least 15 days in advance through public notices, media releases, social media and mailings.
The BLM encourages the public to provide comments, particularly those concerning the adequacy and accuracy of the proposed alternatives, the analysis of their respective management decisions, and any new information that would help development of the plan. Comments can be submitted at http://go.usa.gov/xnsn6, by emailing Four_Rivers_RMP@blm.gov, by faxing 208-384-3326 or by mail to Four Rivers Field Office, attention Brent Ralston, 3948 Development Ave., Boise, ID 83705
Entire comments, including any personal information included in a comment, may be made public if it is included.
For more information, contact Brent Ralston, Field Manager, at 208-384-3300.