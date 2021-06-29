The Pocatello Free Clinic plans to soon open a satellite clinic offering free services to the poor and uninsured in American Falls — a small, rural community with a large population of migrant farm workers without adequate access to health care.
PFC officials vow they won't check the immigration status of their patients, and their eventual goal is to deliver services directly to workers in farm fields.
For 50 years, the PFC has been providing free medical care, pharmaceuticals and health counseling to the uninsured and people who are not covered by Medicare or Medicaid in Pocatello, Bannock County and the surrounding five counties of Southeast Idaho.
Organized in 1971, today PFC is one of the oldest free clinics operating in the U.S.
The satellite clinic will be located at the former intermediate school that has been renamed the Community Learning Center, located at 827 Fort Hall Ave.
Dr. Georgia Milan, the PFC medical director, has been working to set up the outreach program since February. Milan has been working with Angie Harker, the family development/engagement specialist in the American Falls School District, to find a community liaison and to help set up and promote the clinic.
Milan recently brought in a woman who is familiar with the Power County agricultural community to oversee patient liaison and outreach services. Clinics are scheduled for the first Tuesday and third Saturday of each month. From 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
“We’re going to respond to the needs of the community,” Dr. Milan said. “The community we’re reaching out to is people who don’t have access to health care because they don’t have Medicare, Medicaid, insurance, or they might be undocumented and they're not sure where a safe place is for them.”
Milan said that this fall they expect to have an Idaho State University student with a master's in social work to help with counseling.
Sherrie Joseph, PFC executive director and the board of directors president, said the outreach program in American Falls was prompted by a request earlier this year from educators and social service providers in Power County.
“They had heard about our clinic and wondered if we could come out to American Falls and possibly do some help out there,” Joseph said. “They approached us about coming out to American Falls because there’s such a need for care out there, not only medical care but dental care and especially mental health access.
"There are undocumented workers in AF who have difficulty accessing health care and that also includes children.”
In the past PFC has not seen children under 18 because they qualify for the Child Healthcare Insurance Program.
“However if you’re undocumented you can’t qualify for that,” Joseph said. “So Georgia’s also been willing to say that she will see kids in AF. Because she’s a family practitioner she is able to do that. So we’re excited about expanding that way to help increase the health of Power County residents.”
Friar Gabriel Morales is the pastor of the Presentation of the Lord Catholic Community, serving the Catholic communities of American Falls, Aberdeen and Pingree. Morales said that there are close to 200 members in the Catholic community he serves.
Morales said that many of the Hispanic parishioners are agricultural workers that come from Mexico for the seasonal work.
“Some of them came here with a worker’s visa, especially in the summertime when it’s really busy in the area. Many of them have no insurance. So just going to the doctor and filling prescriptions is sometimes very difficult for them,” Morales said.
“The problem I see is the language is a barrier to communication because many of them do not speak English and they don’t know how to reach those services,” he said. “I present to them if any of them have medical needs, psychological needs or dental needs they can approach the clinic. In the church bulletin we printed the information so they can reach them.”
Randy Jensen, superintendent for American Falls School District 381, said that the opportunity arose for the Pocatello Free Clinic’s outreach clinic with the construction of a new middle school two years ago resulted in the creation of a community learning center in what was once the intermediate school building.
Along with PFC, Idaho State University, the Community Council of Idaho, the Idaho Department of Labor, the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and are using space in the building.
“It really kind of fits in to the total philosophy of providing assistance to our community members,” Jensen said of the many uses the center provides. “Our real goal is to help people really move out of poverty — to give them the education and training they need to move out of poverty.”
Jensen said that the primary mission of the AFSD is educating students from kindergarten through high school, but he also takes a community-wide view of education.
“Our main goal is K-12,” Jensen said. “But what we found is if we want parents engaged in their kids’ education we need their parents to not just live in a crisis mode. If we have parents who have health issues that are not really being taken care of, if we can help them get their health issues taken care of they then can become better parents for the kids in our schools as well.”
Later in the year Dr. Milan hopes to bring clinic services directly to the farms where agricultural workers are employed. For the time being the outreach clinic will be open on the first Tuesday and the third Saturday of each month. To set up an appointment call the Pocatello Free Clinic at 208-233-6245. Walk-ins are welcome as well to take advantage of the clinic’s services.