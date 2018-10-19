BOISE — Wildfires burned more than 520,000 acres Idaho this summer of 2018, and now ranchers and other landowners are taking stock of the damage, along with state and federal officials, and looking to rehabilitate and restore lands as soon as possible.
Multiple agencies are working on finding resources available to address things like vacant range for livestock, rebuilding exterior and interior fencing, re-seeding burned lands, and assisting landowners in applying for compensation for lost property and livestock. But some landowners may not know which agencies can help them or what type of assistance is available.
“As a partner agency working with landowners, we understand that some folks may not know that much about the public services that are available,” said Teri Murrison, administrator of the Idaho Soil and Water Conservation Commission. “But people will be glad to know that there is extensive help available. You just have to apply to the right agency.”
The commission recently published a comprehensive article about the resources available to landowners in its October newsletter.
“Obtaining funds and technical assistance to improving wildlife habitat on private lands is something that some landowners may not realize is available to them,” said Jason Pyron, sage-grouse coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Boise. “The service has three biologists who are available to provide one-on-one consultation with landowners to consider their needs and interests — one in Boise, one in Twin Falls and one in Idaho Falls.”
Agencies that can help with specific items include:
n The USDA’s Farm Service Agency to apply for funds for exterior fencing, loss of livestock burned or injured in a fire, range restoration, restoring water lines and irrigation systems and emergency water supplies. The FSA also may be able to help with obtaining permission to graze CRP lands.
n The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service to apply for cost-share assistance for interior fencing, cross-fencing, water developments, seeding and vegetation planting.
n Soil and water conservation districts to see if any ranchers or farmers may have surplus cover crops that can be rented for grazing.
n The Idaho Soil and Water Conservation Commission has a low-interest loan program to provide funds for rebuilding fence and watering systems; replanting perennial grass species, shrubs and trees; or planting quick-growing annual grass species for erosion-control work. Contact Terry Hoebelheinrich terry.hoebelheinrich@swc.idaho.gov or 208-332-1793 to apply.
n The federal Bureau of Land Management for surplus rangeland resources for ranchers who have burned out of their existing grazing allotments. The BLM has one forage reserve in the Burley area and another under development in the Big Desert Sheep Allotment about 20 miles north of American Falls. Contact the BLM office in Burley 208-677-6600 or Idaho Falls, 208-524-7500.
n The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for assistance enhancing fish and wildlife habitat on private lands. Contact Matt Bringhurst, in Pocatello, at 208-241-1833; Charles Sandford, in Twin Falls, at 208-736-2387; or Josh White, in Boise, at 208-378-5265.
n The Idaho Department of Fish and Game to apply for assistance through the Habitat Improvement Program.
n The Governor’s Office of Species Conservation to apply for a project to enhance sage grouse habitat on private lands through the Sage Grouse Action Team. Contact Josh Uriarte at Joshua.uriarte@osc.idaho.gov.