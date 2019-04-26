OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) — Field work got started in some portions of Idaho during the past week as snow melted and rain fell, according the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in its weekly crop-weather report.
There were 4.5 days suitable for field work in Idaho last week, up from 3.1 the previous week.
In eastern Idaho, the snow was nearly all melted off in Bear Lake County, where the county received more than an inch of rain during the week. Wheat started to emerge in Franklin and Oneida counties. Power County had heavy rains. Abundant sunshine and warm temperatures in Teton County helped melt snow quickly. Water levels in rivers and irrigation ditches rose quickly, which caused some localized flooding.
In south-central Idaho, the planting of spring cereal grains wrapped up in Jerome and Twin Falls counties. Corn was planted and warmer weather improved pasture conditions.
Northern Idaho had significant rainfall. Grass was growing well and soil temperatures warmed. Producers in Boundary County sprayed hay fields, but the fields in Kootenai Valley were still too wet to work. The low-elevation portions of Nez Perce County had good conditions for planting and spraying, however high-elevation areas were still too wet to work. Aerial fertilizer application continued throughout the county.
Soil moisture for the week ending Sunday was zero percent very short, 2% short, 63% adequate and 35% surplus.
The pasture and range condition was 6% very poor, 7% poor, 32% fair, 25% good and 30% excellent.
Winter wheat condition was zero percent very poor, 3% poor, 29% fair, 53% good and 15% excellent.