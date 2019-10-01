BOISE — First Lady Teresa Little and the Idaho State Department of Agriculture will visit the Notus School cafeteria on Tuesday to kick-off Farm to School Month.
The event at Notus School, 20250 Purple Sage Road, will highlight an all-Idaho lunch with students and will include Idaho-produced foods such as cheese, fruit, milk, vegetables and homemade Idaho potato bread.
Throughout October, schools around the state will celebrate Idaho Farm to School Month, which is part of National Farm to School Month. Farm to School is a term used to describe efforts to connect local agriculture and food with schools and students. The goal is to support healthy children, healthy schools, healthy farms and healthy communities.
“Farm to School is a great program for Idaho’s producers, our communities and our students. This program creates important opportunities to show students where their food is coming from, and it brings agriculture into classrooms and cafeterias,” said ISDA Director Celia Gould.
Idaho school participation in Farm to School Month will include serving locally produced foods on menus. With assistance from the ISDA’s Idaho Preferred Program and weekly themes, schools are encouraged to serve in-season Idaho foods, such as pears, apples, potatoes and squash. Idaho Preferred also has paired with Dairy West to provide virtual dairy tours in the classroom through video conferencing.
The Idaho Preferred program is designed to identify and promote food and agriculture products from the Gem State. Under the direction of ISDA, Idaho Preferred promotes the quality, diversity and availability of the food and agriculture products we grow, raise and process in Idaho.
For more information about the Farm to School program, visit www.idahopreferred.com, or contact Skylar Jett at skylar.jett@isda.idaho.gov or (208) 332-8542.