Thirty-nine legislators were named Ag All Stars by Food Producers of Idaho based upon their voting records on selected pieces of legislation in the 2019 Idaho Legislative Session.
The legislators were honored at a recognition banquet at the beginning of the 2019 session. Food Producers of Idaho, representing over 45 different agriculture commodity and farm organizations in Idaho, annually honors legislators for their voting record on issues supported or opposed by the organization.
According to Executive Director Rick Waitley, the first year a legislator is honored, the award is an Ag License plate that reads, “ALSTR.” Each year after the initial award, a smaller plate with that year engraved on it is presented to each honoree. The award has been presented during the past 20 legislative sessions. Every bill that is identified as a tracked issue by the Food Producers organization may be a bill that will be used on the organization’s scorecard at the end of the session.
The following senators were recognized: Steve Bair, Blackfoot; Janie Ward-Engleking, Boise; Kelly Anthon, Burley; Jim Rice, Caldwell; Mary Souza, Coeur d'Alene; Steve Vick, Dalton Gardens; Steven Thayn, Emmett; Abby Lee, Fruitland; Carl Crabtree, Grangeville; Patti Anne Lodge, Huston; Dave Lent, Idaho Falls; Dean Mortimer, Idaho Falls; Jim Guthrie, McCammon; Jeff Agenbroad, Nampa; Todd Lakey, Nampa; Don Cheatham, Post Falls; Brent Hill, Rexsburg; Mark Harris, Soda Springs; Van Burtenshaw, Terreton; Jim Patrick, Twin Falls; and Lee Heider, Twin Falls.
The following representatives were recognized: Fred Wood, Burley; Greg Chaney, Caldwell; Jim Addis, Coeur d'Alene; Gayann DeMordaunt, Eagle; Clark Kauffman, Filer; Caroline Troy, Genesee; Marc Gibbs, Grace; Megan Blanksma, Hammett; Laurie Lickley, Jerome; Jerald Raymond, Menan; Bill Goesling, Moscow; Gary Collins, Nampa; Rick Youngblood, Nampa; Robert Anderst, Nampa; Ryan Kerby, New Plymouth; Scott Bedke, Oakley; Doug Ricks, Rexburg; and Lance Clow, Twin Falls.
The event was held at The Red Lion Hotel Downtowner in Boise with more than 130 legislators, industry representatives and guests present. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture Idaho Preferred Program coordinated an all-Idaho banquet for the occasion, featuring Idaho agriculture products.