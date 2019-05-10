OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) — Despite the generally warmer weather, frost in southern Idaho caused some damage to newly emerged sugar beets, according the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in its weekly crop-weather report.
There were 6.6 days suitable for field work in Idaho last week, up from 5.7 the previous week.
In eastern Idaho, Bannock and Bingham counties experienced frosts, damaging the sugar beet crop. But frosty mornings there did not impede field preparations. Pastures in Teton County greened up.
In south-central Idaho, frost in Cassia and Minidoka counties caused some sugar beets to have to be replanted. Freezing temperatures in Jerome and Twin Falls counties stunted the emerged sugar beets. Corn planting there continued.
Northern Idaho had good spring moisture, fair temperatures and growth in both pastures and crops.
Topsoil moisture for the week ending Sunday was zero percent very short, 4% short, 76% adequate and 20% surplus. Subsoil moisture was zero percent very short, 1% short, 76% adequate and 23% surplus.
Pasture and range conditions in Idaho were zero percent very poor, 7% poor, 20% fair, 38% good and 35% excellent.
Winter wheat condition was zero percent very poor, 2% poor, 33% fair, 55% good and 10% excellent.
Barley condition was 2% very poor, 2% poor, 21% fair, 56% good and 19% excellent.
Sugar beet condition was zero percent very poor, 4% poor, 13% fair, 64% good and 19% excellent.