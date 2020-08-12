In this Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, file photo released by the U.S. Forest Service smoke from the Nethker Fire billows into the air at Payette National Forest near McCall, Idaho. A giant Idaho forest project favored by some environmental groups but decried by others is on hold again following a federal court ruling. The decision Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, halts for the second time a 125-square-mile project on the Payette National Forest that includes commercial timber sales, work to improve fish passage, prescribed burning, the closing of some roads and restoration of Ponderosa pine ecosystems.